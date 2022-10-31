How many times has it happened that you have applied for a job, given several rounds of interviews, and cleared all of them only for the HRs to tell you at the final stage that the salary offered is far below your expected salary? It’d be more often than you’d like, sadly.
On the other hand, when you ask them for the budget for the role, the answer is mostly vague like “at par with the industry rate”.
That’s not it, you’d have given the interview and the HR tells you they will get back to you and you end up waiting for a call that never comes.
That’s how the HR department is in India. Gladly, the reality is a bit different for our counterparts in the west, as chronicled by this person on Twitter.
His post struck a chord with Twitteratis and they unanimously agreed that the HR system in India is in dire need of improvement
Check Out | 9 Of The Worst HR Policies To Ever Exist