How many times has it happened that you have applied for a job, given several rounds of interviews, and cleared all of them only for the HRs to tell you at the final stage that the salary offered is far below your expected salary? It’d be more often than you’d like, sadly.

On the other hand, when you ask them for the budget for the role, the answer is mostly vague like “at par with the industry rate”.

That’s not it, you’d have given the interview and the HR tells you they will get back to you and you end up waiting for a call that never comes.

That’s how the HR department is in India. Gladly, the reality is a bit different for our counterparts in the west, as chronicled by this person on Twitter.

There is a stark difference b/w India and the west when it comes to hiring. I've never been asked about my previous salary in my current roles. Whereas in India, I had to share my previous salary, 3 months' salary slips, and more just to be offered the exact same salary (1/n) — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

after various rounds of interviews. HRs in India don't share the salary or budget when asked during an interview. And when you ask the editors, it's always "oh, that's not my department. The HR will handle this part." (2/n) — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

By contrast, I've always been told the salary details firsthand (when asked) in interviews of western publications. (3/n) — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

Coming back to hiring practices in India, the HRs never get back to you. There is some egoistic barrier that they are the lord and you are begging for a job. Offering salary based on the previous salary… is unethical IMO. (4/n) — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

And oh btw, "Salary on par with the market" is a no go as well. You have a budget, you disclose it. Don't react as if I have a knife in my hand and just asked for your kidney when all I'm asking is the compensation details for the job. (5/n) — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

Disclosing the salary amount after half a dozen rounds of interviews is a waste of everyone's time. Most people work to earn, and it'd always be better to know what you're offering in the first HR round itself.

HR in India is broken. (6/6) — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

How can I trust your company and you, especially, if you can't trust me on what I said. You need salary slips, banking statements and more as proof, but you still won't disclose the salary. The HR system in India is broken — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

His post struck a chord with Twitteratis and they unanimously agreed that the HR system in India is in dire need of improvement

Totally relatable. — Rohitagni Mukherjee (@rohitagni_m) October 28, 2022

HR in India is a scam. Desi LinkedIn HRs make it look like as if they are the ones running the company — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) October 28, 2022

I had a FAANG company Recruiter in India tell me "What do you think? We have bags of money lying around?"



This is hiring for a senior position. Hilariously comic and tragic at the same time. — Nupur Dave (@NupurDaveAuthor) October 29, 2022

Agreed, yesterday I had this horrible experience where in a second round technical interview the leadership asked me about my husband's job , whether my in laws stay with me or away, any plans of pregnancy in coming months, other offers on table (nos and cos)

Pissed me off — Currently Binging (@Bingingwali) October 29, 2022

This "Industry Standard/Best in Industry" thing is such a scam. Wasted so much time due to this. 😑 — Suman Chakraborty aka Shinobi (@a_fresh_shinobi) October 28, 2022

I know many such horrid stories from my friends. I worked for an American company in India whose HR practices were exactly similar to their American counterparts and had seamless experience during interview and compensation review process, they offered me exactly what I asked for — S K (@Greenuniverse2) October 29, 2022

I was running my startup for 2 yrs. None of the Indian companies really considered that as experience and neglected my CV saying I do not have enough “Work” Experience. Recently I gave interviews in Europe and they were more interested in my startup experience than Corporate exp — Ashish Kheskani (@ashish_kheskani) October 29, 2022

I'm in negotiations with an NBFC as I type and the initial offer I received was LESS than what I earn and this after they asked for last 3 jobs' offer letter, increment letter, salary slips 3 each and latest ones 6 months salary slips. I mean bhai ₹11 jyada de dete atleast 😂 — Chirag S (@chiragwarm) October 29, 2022

Several states in the US have pay transparency laws wherein employers must disclose a salary-range on the job listing. Believe similar laws can be implemented to help address pay-inequity & also save time/effort for all parties involved in the hiring process. — Rishabh Shanbhag (@rgshanbhag) October 29, 2022

This is indeed a problem. The offer should be based on the budget for that role and the candidate’s proven competencies. Cutting down based on previous low-paying jobs is actually unethical. — Vaidyanathan S (@Geeky_Vaidy) October 29, 2022

The most hilarious thing about Indian hiring is everyone needs immediate joiners but the company themselves will have a 90 days of notice period. — Aritra Gupta (@_itsaritra_) October 28, 2022

