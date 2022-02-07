The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru is one of the most esteemed universities in India for higher education and research. Established in 1909, it is also one of the oldest Indian institutes. Prominent scientists like Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (Rocket Boys) have also served at the institute in various capacities under the leadership of Sir CV Raman. It's notable alumni include names like K Sivan and Sudha Murthy.

Here's how you can get admission into IISc Bengaluru, the prestigious institute ranked top on the NIRF rankings.

1. Course - UG, PG, Integrated & Research programme

IISc offers bachelor, masters and integrated courses in Pure Sciences to students who have qualified their 10+2 intermediate or PUC examination with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics as main subjects.

The subjects offered are: Biology, Chemistry, Earth and Environmental Studies, Materials, Mathematics and Physics.

You need to secure at least 60% marks or equivalent grade in these qualifying examination to be eligible for admission and also qualify one of the national level entrance tests: JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced or KVPY.

2. Course - M.Tech/M.Tech (Research)/M.Des/M.Mgt

For admission into these courses, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in an appropriate field from any recognized board. The institute offers post graduate courses across all engineering disciplines.

All the candidates will have to qualify GATE and CAM (for M.Tech), CEED (for M.Des), CAT or GMAT (for M.Mgt).

3. Course - Integrated PhD

Candidates who have completed first class in B.Sc. or equivalent degree in Physical, Mathematical, Chemical, Biological Sciences (including Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy, Veterinary and Agricultural Sciences) can apply for the PhD programme.

BE/B.Tech graduates who have qualified JAM (Joint Admission Test for MSc) can apply for the Mathematical/Biological Sciences discipline. Candidates applying for admission in Physical Sciences discipline will have to qualify JEST (Joint Entrance Screening Test).

4. Course - PhD

Candidates with bachelor's and masters degrees like MSc, BPharm, MPharm, B.Tech, MBBS, M,Tech, BVSc or BScAg can apply for the course.

Candidates with Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent in Engineering/Technology from any centrally funded technical institutions should have a minimum CGPA of 8.5 out of 10.

Other than this, you also need to qualify NET, GATE or INSPIRE.

5. Course - External M.Tech (Research) or PhD

Working professionals in R&D labs, industries and academia can apply for this course.

For information on admissions and eligibility, visit their official website here.