The most toxic thing about most jobs and workplaces is probably the uncertainty that comes with the joining. There’s no guarantee of what the future holds, and that isn’t always the best thing. With Meta and Twitter layoffs, there are a lot of employees who have suffered.

Recently, an IIT Kharagpur graduate, Himanshu, had to relocate to Canada for a job with Meta. The LinkedIn user shared a post, mentioning how he was fired two days after his joining. He also added that he has no idea about what might happen, but he’s looking forward to whatever comes next.

Given that Himanshu had to relocate to a whole new country, and ended up losing out on the opportunity that he had moved for, raises a lot of questions about ethics. It’s always great to take the risk, but when companies easily take away the trust associated with any job, that’s got to make anyone paranoid about opportunities in future. Not to mention, the stress associated with moving to a new country is already too much, getting laid off (and like this) is not the news one would want to hear.

The internet surely agrees that this wasn’t the most professional behaviour.

There’s only hope that companies come up with a better management with time.