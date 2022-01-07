Instagram is an entertainment platform for most but if you can get some knowledge along with entertainment, wouldn't that be a cherry on top? That's exactly what these career influencers are doing on Instagram.

1. Mehar Sindhu Batra (@msbvision)

Mehar Sindhu Batra is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA degree from Imperial College, London. She is a career influencer on Instagram. Her love for social media led to her side hustle MSB Vision, an Instagram page where she provides career-related content like interview/CV tips, brand building, and effective communication.

Her content is informative and engaging and sure to help you build and accelerate your career.

2. Jerry Lee (@jerryjhlee)

Jerry Lee, a former Google employee, has taken onto social media to impart career-related knowledge. He has also founded Wonsulting, a platform that aims at helping those who come from non-traditional backgrounds/non-target schools to get them into their dream careers.

3. Nidhi Nagori (@nidhinagori29)

Nidhi Nagori is a Chartered Accountant as well as a Certified Public Accountant. She is a career influencer on Instagram and talks about study abroad opportunities and free certification courses. She also talks about job opportunities both in India and abroad.

4. Murrad Beigh (@murrad_beigh)

Murrad Beigh is the co-founder of an e-learning startup called FinLadder. He is a career influencer on Instagram who makes eye-catching reels with informative captions. If you are interested in studying abroad information, finance and investment, then you can follow Murrad.

5. Tori Dunlap (@herfirst100k)

Tori Dunlap was on a mission to save 100k by the time she turned 25. She not only achieved her goal 9 months in advance but also got featured in Good Morning America, the New York Times, Forbes, etc. She helps people to negotiate salaries, pay off debt, build savings, and invest through her content.

6. Zeel Shah (@firstcareercounseling)

Zeel Shah provides counseling services to students through her platform FirstCareerCounselling. She talks about the different career options available for students coming from different educational backgrounds. She also provides guidance for studying abroad.

7. Priya (@yourgrowthdiet)

Priya Yadav helps the netizens with job search, CV, interview, and work-related tips. Along with handling a 9 to 5, she creates content around career growth. She is a growing career influencer on Instagram and provides some very practical and useful tips.

These were some of the career influencers on Instagram with an aim to help you make sound career choices. They have some very good tips and following them will surely help you with all your career-related woes, one reel at a time.