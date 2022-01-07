Metaverse is becoming a reality. We are moving towards a world that we only saw in movies before. Soon a time might come when Ironman won't just be a marvel character. Future jobs are going to be very different than the jobs we have today. With the Artificial Intelligence developments on the rise, we look at the jobs which don't exist today but will exist in 2025.

Here are few jobs of the future that we all need to be prepared for.

1. Data Detective

If you are someone who enjoys following leads and solving whodunits along with inferring meanings out of a huge pile of data then data detective is the job of the future that can intrigue you.

We are accumulating huge data every day, but what do they mean? How do we make sense out of them? The answer is data detective. As a data detective, you will have to generate meaningful business answers and recommendations out of the data accumulated from different sources.

2. AI Business Development Manager

The AI Business Development Manager is basically a business development manager who accelerates sales with the help of Artificial Intelligence. As an AI Business Development Manager, you will need experience with cloud computing and/or related fields along with a strong business sense.

Alternatively, you might also have to do the one thing AI can't do, that is, sell itself. You will have to educate businesses about the usefulness of AI and how it can help them scale their business development.

3. Chief Productivity Officer

Chief Productivity Officers use data available to them to increase the productivity of individuals as well as departments. For this role, a person will need to have experience with product management along with strong and analytical skills.

This role exists today, but it's importance is going to increase manifolds in the future.

4. Drone Manager

Future jobs are up in the sky! In the past, drones were a novelty, but recent times have seen an increased use of drones in various fields and it's only going to increase in the future. Maybe in the coming years, your food orders will be delivered by a drone instead of a delivery guy.

Organizations will need a lot of drones to carry on these operations. And it will be the job of a drone manager to look after the performance and maintenance of these drones. According to Monster, in order to get this job in the future, you will need experience as a fleet manager today.

5. Autonomous Transportation Specialist

With the increase of drones in the air and self-driven cars on the road, we would need a human to monitor these neo-transits. These autonomous vehicles will need to be integrated into the current system and monitored, and that's what an Autonomous Transportation Specialist would do.

If you are currently a cargo and freight agent, your experience might help you in landing an autonomous transportation specialist's job in the future.

6. AI-Enhanced Healthcare Practitioners

The recent development of augmented reality in the healthcare sector has given rise to the futuristic job of AI-enhanced healthcare practitioners. In 2020, John Hopkins performed its first Augmented Reality surgeries in patients.

The advancements in augmented reality in healthcare are going to open doors of possibilities for tech-savvy doctors.

7. AI-Assisted Healthcare Technician

Soon the demand for nurses with the ability to work with digital tools and software is going to increase. This job role will demand nurses or healthcare technicians to examine patients with the help of digital tools and ensure the follow-through of the prescribed treatment.

8. Man-Machine Teaming Manager

A Man-machine Teaming Manager's job will be to create a system through which humans and machines can interact. The aim will be to devise a task-planning system where humans and machines can work together to bring better business results.





In simple words, a man-machine teaming manager will bridge the gap between human and machine communication. They will have the job to combine Artificial Intelligence or Robot skills like accuracy and speed with human strengths like empathy, cognizance, etc to achieve business goals.

9. Wholeness Mentor

According to Ford Motor Company’s in-house futurist Sheryl Connelly, connectivity has actually made us feel busier. With the increasing emphasis on mindfulness and rising 'time-poverty', the demand for Wholeness Mentor is going to increase too.

A wholeness mentor will help people in fulfilling their purpose by devising a strategy that works for them. A life and health coach today can become the wholeness mentor of the future.

10. Fitness Commitment Counselor

With people getting more and more concerned about their health and fitness, the demand for digital fitness trackers like Fitbit has increased. But experts say that digital trackers can't do it alone.

Humans achieve their goals faster when they are accountable to someone. That's where the fitness commitment counselor comes in. This will be a remote job where counselors will be able to assist their patients online helping them achieve their fitness goals.

11. Digital Tailor

How many times has it happened that you ordered clothes online but had to return them because the fit isn't good? Currently, 40% of clothes ordered online are returned due to size and fit issues. With more and more customers ordering online, the Digital Tailor will become a lucrative job.

Digital Tailors' work will be to ensure that the clothes ordered online fit perfectly when delivered. For this, they will have to work closely with the customers, taking size and measurements, uploading them to the cloud-based ordering system, and getting the alterations done accordingly. Digital Tailors will also assist customers with styling and accessories.

12. Ad-Blocking Expert

With the metaverse coming into the picture, the line between the virtual world and the real world will get blurred. How you are feeling in the real world will influence your experience in the metaverse, and what you do in the metaverse will influence the ads you'll get in the real world.

If you are annoyed by the lack of privacy you experience with targeted Instagram ads, imagine how annoying the ads at the time of metaverse will be. To avoid this intrusion, we will need an ad-blocking expert. Just like we use ad blockers for websites, we will need ad-blocking experts to block this ad.

It's no surprise that most of the jobs on the list revolve around strong technical or emotional skills. The one thing that humans have that AI can't copy (yet) is emotions. Any job that doesn't require emotions will be taken over by AI. So, to be ready for the jobs of the future you should start working on your technical skills and/or your emotional skills.

