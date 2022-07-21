Those of us who chose to pursue our dreams, know that it isn't a straight and narrow road to a desired job or career. And of course, that applies to a writing career as well.
In the thread, he has talked about how he made it out of difficult circumstances and worked at several different kinds of jobs that ultimately led him to become a writer.
How did I become a writer? Am often asked to give tips and advice. Am still clueless where to start.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
It took me 22 years to get here.
In 2000,when I was making & selling desi daaru for 5 rupees a glass with my relatives in a slum in Poona, I spotted an ad that changed my life.
I went to the Deepak Nitrite office in Yerwada and sat for the aptitude test.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
I was an Arts student bunking college, and here I was, trying to bluff my way into my mother's dream of me becoming a doctor.
They hired me saying I had scored more than some science applicants.
After two months they asked me to sign a contract saying I wouldn't leave - bonus was dangled to lure. I panicked. I didn't want to be tied to a chair.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
I became confident that I did not have to rely on my mother's family for work either.
I returned to Calcutta to try my luck.
Yet again I scoured newspapers to apply. I worked as a salesman in two clothing stores, both times quitting in two days.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
I applied for a telecaller post at The Grand Oberoi. They rejected me because I was too nervous to talk in a crowd of aspirants who were all affluent.
But.
Why don't you apply, she said.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
I met the manager. He hired me.
My first assignment was to deliver the membership package to a milkman in a cowshed some 50 kms away from the city.
Am not joking.
I nearly fell into a mountain of shit.
The milkman offered no fresh cream.
I quit in 2002 and decided to move to the fancy GE Electric call-center in Gurgaon.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
The malls were shining, the big-mac was tempting. I wanted to make friends. Live.
I worked there as a Fraud Specialist. Hai na groovy?
Also, I love how he has described his training at GE Electric; undergoing lessons on the American accent - epic!
A girl, who is still a very close friend, staying in the same Pg accommodation where I was, asked me to apply at her company, Smartanalyst. I had my next job in a week!— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
At least here I didn't have to talk. We scoured the internet for info on Nike shoes and lollipops in space.
At KPIT, I was developing Blogeverywhere for Sabeer Bhatia. It never took off.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
I felt my career as a writer was here. But this was the end. Sab khatm!
I got to write movie reviews for Seventymm in Bangalore.
A tech magazine printed my article about pendrives. That was it!
Gaekwad also discussed not having any formal training as a writer and not having any special knowledge to impart to others, but in my personal opinion, we're no longer in an era where formal education and training matter. Especially if a person is talented and works hard at mastering their craft!
Am I now ready to be identified as a writer?— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
Umm, yes, but how do I tell others that I did not train anywhere, I don't have any special knowledge to impart.
I read. I traveled the country. I wrote prolifically, especially when no one was reading and what I now also consider unreadable.— manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022
18 years ago I attempted my first couplet:
If we make death sound easier
Is it not so with the alibi of life
That must have freed me to write.
But here is how others responded to the intriguing thread. So many people felt inspired by his path!
You were guided and now guide others to shine. Impressive and factual story.— Zaheer Arif (@prowritarif) July 18, 2022
A rolling stone gathers no moss ... loved the way u wrote this piece... captivating:)— Neguy (@Neguy9) July 18, 2022
Inspiring, as always 🙌— ☆~N~☆ 🦄 (She / Her) (@PrivyTrifles) July 18, 2022
What a journey!— Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) July 18, 2022
Very very intersting thread!— Samved Galegaonkar (@samvedg) July 19, 2022
Kudos to him for sharing his journey! You can read a more detailed description of it on his Medium page here.