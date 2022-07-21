Those of us who chose to pursue our dreams, know that it isn't a straight and narrow road to a desired job or career. And of course, that applies to a writing career as well.

Which is why this Twitter thread where journalist Manish Gaekwad has discussed how he became a writer is so inspiring!

In the thread, he has talked about how he made it out of difficult circumstances and worked at several different kinds of jobs that ultimately led him to become a writer.

From a transcription job to being a fraud specialist at GE Electric and later, a script writer in Mumbai, while being an incredibly fervent reader, he slowly paved a road to publishing his own book in 2018.

How did I become a writer? Am often asked to give tips and advice. Am still clueless where to start.



It took me 22 years to get here.



In 2000,when I was making & selling desi daaru for 5 rupees a glass with my relatives in a slum in Poona, I spotted an ad that changed my life. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

I went to the Deepak Nitrite office in Yerwada and sat for the aptitude test.



I was an Arts student bunking college, and here I was, trying to bluff my way into my mother's dream of me becoming a doctor.



They hired me saying I had scored more than some science applicants. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

After two months they asked me to sign a contract saying I wouldn't leave - bonus was dangled to lure. I panicked. I didn't want to be tied to a chair.



I became confident that I did not have to rely on my mother's family for work either.



I returned to Calcutta to try my luck. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

Yet again I scoured newspapers to apply. I worked as a salesman in two clothing stores, both times quitting in two days.



I applied for a telecaller post at The Grand Oberoi. They rejected me because I was too nervous to talk in a crowd of aspirants who were all affluent.



But. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

Why don't you apply, she said.



I met the manager. He hired me.



My first assignment was to deliver the membership package to a milkman in a cowshed some 50 kms away from the city.



Am not joking.



I nearly fell into a mountain of shit.



The milkman offered no fresh cream. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

I quit in 2002 and decided to move to the fancy GE Electric call-center in Gurgaon.



The malls were shining, the big-mac was tempting. I wanted to make friends. Live.



I worked there as a Fraud Specialist. Hai na groovy? — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

Also, I love how he has described his training at GE Electric; undergoing lessons on the American accent - epic!

A girl, who is still a very close friend, staying in the same Pg accommodation where I was, asked me to apply at her company, Smartanalyst. I had my next job in a week!



At least here I didn't have to talk. We scoured the internet for info on Nike shoes and lollipops in space. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

At KPIT, I was developing Blogeverywhere for Sabeer Bhatia. It never took off.



I felt my career as a writer was here. But this was the end. Sab khatm!



I got to write movie reviews for Seventymm in Bangalore.



A tech magazine printed my article about pendrives. That was it! — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

Gaekwad also discussed not having any formal training as a writer and not having any special knowledge to impart to others, but in my personal opinion, we're no longer in an era where formal education and training matter. Especially if a person is talented and works hard at mastering their craft!

Am I now ready to be identified as a writer?



Umm, yes, but how do I tell others that I did not train anywhere, I don't have any special knowledge to impart. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

I read. I traveled the country. I wrote prolifically, especially when no one was reading and what I now also consider unreadable.



18 years ago I attempted my first couplet:



If we make death sound easier

Is it not so with the alibi of life



That must have freed me to write. — manish gaekwad (@manishgaekwad) July 18, 2022

But here is how others responded to the intriguing thread. So many people felt inspired by his path!

Nothing less than an inspirational thread. Hats off to your strength and conviction🥁 — Dipankar Sarkar (@Dipankar_Tezpur) July 18, 2022

You are an inspiration. It takes courage to stay true to your passion, nurture it and make it blossom. Wish you success! — JSWAICH (@Jagz_Swaich) July 18, 2022

You were guided and now guide others to shine. Impressive and factual story. — Zaheer Arif (@prowritarif) July 18, 2022

A rolling stone gathers no moss ... loved the way u wrote this piece... captivating:) — Neguy (@Neguy9) July 18, 2022

Inspiring, as always 🙌 — ☆~N~☆ 🦄 (She / Her) (@PrivyTrifles) July 18, 2022

What a journey! — Saib Bilaval (@SaibBilaval) July 18, 2022

Very very intersting thread! — Samved Galegaonkar (@samvedg) July 19, 2022

Kudos to him for sharing his journey! You can read a more detailed description of it on his Medium page here.