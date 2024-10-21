Meet Kushal Arora, a 23-year-old entrepreneur from Delhi who thought he was living the dream until he shared it online. In a post on X, he revealed his jaw-dropping annual income of $500,000 (around ₹4.2 crores) and the sacrifices he made to get there. Sounds inspiring, right? Well, not everyone thought so.

India today

In his post, Kushal detailed the sleepless nights, missed parties, and relentless hustle that paved the way for his financial success. “When students my age were partying, I was grinding hard, dealing with rejection, and sacrificing my work-life balance,” he boasted. But instead of applause, the internet came out swinging.

Social media users didn’t hold back, calling out Kushal for promoting a toxic obsession with wealth and success. One user chimed in, “You lived your life, they’re living theirs. Not everyone dreams of earning so much, stop making it a fancy show-off.” Another added, “I was partying at that age and now earning more than you! Just because it worked for you doesn’t mean it’ll work for everyone.” Ouch!

Some comments turned a bit more introspective, with one user reminding Kushal that success is more than just dollars. “It’s good that you’re earning early, but don’t forget to focus on your IQ, EQ, SQ, and maybe take some time to meditate and learn about life.” Wise words!

Kushal, however, stood his ground, stating he was merely sharing his journey and that those feeling pressured could easily mute him. “I’m targeting young people looking for motivation,” he defended. But the backlash sparked a crucial conversation about the weight of expectations placed on younger generations today.

So, what’s the takeaway? Maybe it’s time we rethink what “success” really means and how we share our journeys. Because while chasing dreams is great, it shouldn’t come at the cost of our mental health—or a good party now and then!