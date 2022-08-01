Beauty with brains. If you want to describe these supermodels, this would be it. They didn't just take the world by storm, they also managed to focus on their academics too. Here are a few of the supermodels of all time and their super-amazing educational qualifications.

1. Reita Faria | MBBS

Reita Faria was one of the earliest Indian supermodels. She won the Miss India crown in 1966 and became the first Asian woman to win the Miss World pageant. She left the world of glamour and continued her medical education at Grant Medical College & Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals. Reita later went on to study at King's College Hospital, London.

2. Pamela Singh | Lierature

Pamela Singh, who won the Miss India title in 1982, also ditched the world of Bollywood. She studies literature at Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi. She studied at Parsons School of Design in New York, the American University of Paris, and the International Center of Photography in New York, and took photography as her career in 1997.

3. Nidhi Sunil | Law



Nidhi Sunil is a Bangalore-based supermodel who started out as a Kingfisher Calendar model. Been the face of fashion magazines like Vogue and Ella, she worked as an environment lawyer before joining the world of fashion and holds a law degree from Symbiosis Law School.

4. Arjun Rampal | Economics

Arjun Rampal started out as a model before entering Bollywood and had a successful modelling career. He completed a degree in economics with honours from Hindu College, Delhi before entering the modelling world.

5. Manushi Chillar | MBBS (incomplete)



Manushi Chillar was what people call a star student, she was the all-India CBSE topper in English subject in class 12, scored 96 per cent in her boards and cleared the All India Pre-Medical Test in her first attempt. She was pursuing MBBS from BPS Medical College for Women when she went on to be crowned Miss World at the age of 20 in 2017.

6. Lakshmi Rana | Applied Sciences

Lakshmi Rana started her career with Femina Miss India in 2000, where she was one of the top five finalists. Since then, she has become one of the most established supermodels in the Indian Fashion Industry. Before starting her modelling career, she completed her bachelor's in Applied Sciences from Brightland School.

7. Shyamoli Varma | Educational Psychology

Shyamoli Varma is known as one of the first supermodels in India and the first Lakme girl. She has worked with fashion companies such as Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent, and Chanel. For her education, she studied at Sophia College for Women and has studied educational psychology in college.

8. Milind Soman | Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Milind Soman is one of the most famous Indian models and a national heartthrob. He started his modelling career with a feature in Alisha Chinai's music video, Made in India. When it comes to academics, Milind Soman has completed his Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

