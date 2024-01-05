India has a toxic work culture and employees have been fighting over several things – be it gender pay disparity, emotional harassment, or things as basic as their rights. However, the most dangerous thing about this toxicity is the hustle culture, which believes that one can only succeed at work by sacrificing all other things – even their sanity.

In 2023, Narayana Murthy talked about the need for the youth to work as much as 70 hours a week. He elaborated that the nation’s work productivity is low and the youth should do something for their country.

Needless to mention, his statement created a stir on the internet where several employees called him out and raised concerns about inadequate remuneration.

The saddest part of Narayana Murthy statement of "youth must work 70 hours a week" is that most of the youth are already working 70 hours a week including weekends in companies like Infosys, but upper management are totally unaware of it.



Work 40 hours a week or 70 hours a week,… — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) October 28, 2023

In a recent interview, the businessman defended his controversial statement and said that there is a need for hard work in a country where many people survive demanding jobs, like farming and factory work.

“Those of us who received education at a very huge discount, thanks to subsidies from the government, owe it to the less fortunate citizens of India to work harder.”

Talking about the backlash his last statement caused, he mentioned that several people, including his NRI friends and ‘good’ citizens of the nation, agreed with his statement.

“I rationalize it this way. When somebody has performed much better than me in their own field, I respect them and ask where did they find me wrong in this. But I didn’t find it. A lot of my western friends, NRIs and good people in India have called me and they are very happy about it.”

Sudha Murthy also joined the conversation and stated that her family also worked 70 hours a week.

“My father used to work more than 70 hours a week and my sister is a doctor. She also works the same way. Even Murthy has to work 90 hours a week.”

Narayana Murthy recalled working six and a half days each week for 13-14 hours every day and being happy about it.

“One thing I have followed is that whatever advice I have given to others, I think by and large I have followed it. I have not given advice to people without having done it myself.”

It’s sad how such influential people don’t realize that our Indian work culture is terribly toxic and lacks basic employee needs. And, working 70 hours a week is the last thing we need.