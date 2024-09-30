It’s not like we don’t know what working culture in India is like. It’s inhabitable in most places. The situation is such that if you find a good and kind team to work in a corporation that also pays you justifiably, you’re considered lucky. Yes, lucky because you found the bare minimum; because that’s not common. Still, all of us settle for that grind because alternatives to a bad place can be even worse.

One of the worst things about a toxic workplace is how busy it keeps you. So busy that you don’t even have time to work on your exit. It takes everything out of you. And your every free moment is you recovering from how much it drains you. — Shezi (@__Shezi) May 11, 2021

But in all the chaos comes a space, a saturation point, beyond which you cannot bear the nuisance. It doesn’t come easily. It builds with one unresolved issue, over another, and yet another. It piles up every day and you begin questioning how long can you put up with it. This is when you decide you’ll go one day at a time. But soon it converts into one hour at a time and then one second at a time until you reach a culmination point and realise you can’t have it any longer.

But even then, you still try to raise issues, try and have a word with HR, with your manager, with whosoever who’d lend you an ear but then you realise it’s a corporate and most understanding is actually pretense and you do the deed – you resign.

What follows next can be best described as a glitch in the matrix. It’s like a load has lifted from your chest. Now, you just don’t have to care. It’s like background music has been added to life. Suddenly, everything is pleasant, everything blossoms. There’s magic in the air, hell, you feel like a wizard. That transformation is better lived than told. Suddenly, the cards on the table flip and you get to take control and release all that was pent up, the result of unsolicited toxicity. You get to give feedback and be as honest as possible. Everything around you feels funny.

The notice period can be considered a paid vacation, one of those rare moments you’d actually like coming to the office more to give back to people who never cared to value your time. You can just not see texts that perturb you at the weekend. You can tell your higher ups how they need classes in professionalism. The best is when an important meeting occurs, and your team is loaded with new KRAs, and you’re a part of that meeting but nothing that was communicated in the meeting applies to you because you’re about to exit the hellhole. What. A. Feeling!

The reins are in your hand and you can operate however you want because you don’t owe anyone anything anymore, and that’s the best feeling. It’s like getting liberated from a toxic relationship.

Of course, it’s sad whenever it comes to it. Often, reaching that space comes after a lot of turbulence and none of us deserve that. The cost of hard work shouldn’t be giving up on the very idea of living life itself. What happens in our society is that corporations think they own you just because they pay you, conveniently forgetting they pay you for your services. On top of that, they don’t pay you enough. So when you finally decide to move on, the last few days in that company become amusing. Because you see through their bullshit and you know you’ve transgressed and you’re on to something exponentially better. There’s no better feeling than this.