Monday blues hit harder when you operate from a toxic working environment. Right? The obsessive micro-managers and in-house office politics are enough to drive anyone crazy and make work feel unbearable. One such news of toxicity is coming from the popular brand name, Ola, where former and existing employees have anonymously called out the toxic work culture apparent in the organization.

This is why I have a deep mistrust of LinkedIn bros selling the dream. The office is NOT a big family, putting in unpaid work hours is not ok, foregoing downtime is not ok. Passive aggressive communications, routine calls beyond work hours barring emergency is not ok. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) October 19, 2022

Reportedly, the news agency Bloomberg has interviewed over two dozen existing and former employees of Ola Electric. They have spilled details on the company’s toxic work culture and the rude and hostile behavior of the Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, in the meetings.

The employees shared there were times when Aggarwal hurled Punjabi epithets at the staff, labeling them useless or tore-up presentation papers cos of a missing page number. At times, he would also cut short hour-long meetings to mere 10 minutes because he felt that sentence construction or quality of presentation papers had not been up to the mark. There has also been an incident where the CEO asked an employee to run three laps of Ola Futurefactory, the world’s largest electric two-wheeler factory, cos of a closed entryway that should have been open.

Apparently, in an interview last month, Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned that they were not on an easy journey. He said, “I don’t want to choose an easier journey for myself or for Ola. My anger, my frustration — that’s me as a whole.”

Twitter is fuming as the news has gone viral. Here’s what people are saying.

You can't be a billionaire if you aren't this toxic 😛 https://t.co/dX5Q0ZIto8 — Ujwal.401k (@unujwal) October 19, 2022

Not at all surprised considering I have not heard of one positive work experience from anyone across teams/ job profiles / experience bands https://t.co/UIey2e6KpH — Yungwan (@Gunmaster_G9) October 19, 2022

Seems like a classic case of Hubris, of creating an image and living up to it, however ridiculous.



Sure it's the crazy ones that change the world but at the workplace, the line between toxic & crazy is a pretty thin one. #OLA #CondolencesOlaPRTeam https://t.co/93qzp81Qm0 — Kshitij Salve (@JaisiAapkiMasti) October 19, 2022

Most of corporate India are run by tyrants whether one accepts this fact or not. It'll surprise you how toxic the IT space in India is and it's passed off as normal. — Lysander Fernandes (@zanbamn) October 20, 2022

Would be epic if investors made him do 5 laps. https://t.co/ZO18xT8lK2 — Saurabh Garg 💎 (@saurabhg) October 19, 2022

Before these man-children build unicorns they must first build themselves. Be worthy. You have people's lives depending on you. https://t.co/grhVAHRbDY — Bodhisattva #DalitLivesMatter 🇮🇳🏳️‍🌈 (@insenroy) October 19, 2022

One of the biggest reasons I hope to stay behind in EU after graduation is the work culture here even at its worst makes every Indian organization look ass. https://t.co/oGoJ7WgB0y — Hawkman (@Arm_Of_Bucky) October 19, 2022

Billions of Money went into founders head instead of bank account https://t.co/6WnsjuxVHb — suman kumar (@skumar_94) October 19, 2022

Dear People, plan your finances. Keep atleast one year of living expenses handy so that when you see toxic work culture like this, you can slap toxic bosses like Bhavish Aggarwal and walk out with dignity. https://t.co/HPfEIKXDTO — Dhairya Gupta (@TheDhairyaGupta) October 19, 2022

Not surprised at all, have heard several stories from Ola employees about the toxic culture there. — Suppandi (@JuuliusSneezer) October 19, 2022

Yet another testimony to India’s runaway unemployment is that people have to work for men like him. https://t.co/9yhIznDTAi — Amit Schandillia (@Schandillia) October 19, 2022

Future factory, stone age manager https://t.co/0ClOC9oKdD — visvak (@visvak) October 19, 2022

This whole disrupter mindset CEO paddling toxic culture in name of innovation style (re: Kalanick) should be held accountable. https://t.co/3IxygPINrx — Kushal (@kushchronicle21) October 19, 2022

This is soo disgusting. Toxic work culture in India is soo common https://t.co/NkwwEFkFu0 — Vichitra Naari (@VichitraNaari) October 19, 2022

I'll say it again: HE'S NOT THE ONLY ONE. https://t.co/ir2niYIy6E — Sugandha (@sugandhabee) October 19, 2022

If this is true what kind of culture he is creating. Some leaders behave as if they know all and their subordinates don't know anything https://t.co/2YZ4flNd1g — Manish Manke (@ManishManke) October 19, 2022