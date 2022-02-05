The last pitch of the finale week of Shark Tank India came with Peyush Bansal pitching Lenskart to the other judges - Namita Thapar, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Ghazal Alagh.

Peyush Bansal is the co-founder of Lenskart. He is also a judge on the Sony TV show Shark Tank India. In the finale week of Shark Tank India, Peyush Bansal pitched his company Lenskart to the other Sharks and asked for ₹1 Crore for a 1% equity in the business.

Sapne toh bahot log dekhte hain par duniya mein bahot log aise hain jo dekh hi nahi sakte.

- Peyush Bansal

This is how Peyush Bansal started his Lenskart pitch on Shark Tank India. As Peyush has mentioned many times on the show, he believes in purpose-driven businesses, and that's what Lenskart is trying to do as well. 1 out of 3 people in India can't see properly, and to solve this problem, Peyush Bansal created Lenskart.

Lenskart staretd back in 2010. Peyush mentioned how he had 20 other 'karts' Toykartdomains already registered. He also talked a bit about his other businesses Watchkart, Bagskart, and Jewelskart.

Peyush Bansal wants to be India's Maruti of eyewear. In the words of Peyush Bansal, "jaise Maruti ne gaadiyon ka such har ek Hindustani ko diya hai, hum chahte hai Lenskart ke through wo vision ka sukh har Hindustani ko de".

For this vision, Peyush Bansal asked for a lot of guidance and ₹1 crore for 1% of his company. He also talked about how couldn't get admission in IIT and went to McGill University, Canada for his bachelors.

While Anupam Mittal mentioned that Peyush Bansal might get distracted with all the other karts, Aman Gupta joked how Peyush hasn't done anything in his life.

Namita was ready to offer any amount as soon as Peyush walked in. Ashneer Grover being Ashneer Grover said, "aap hamari aankhon me dhool jhok rahe ho". To which Anupam Mittal asked who Ashneer was back in 2010, and Anupan answered "nothing".

It was an inspiring pitch and the banter that followed was fun too.