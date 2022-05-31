Take This Quiz To See If You Are 'Qualified' Enough To Get A Job As An HR

Do you have what it takes to be an HR? Oh, you have an MBA? BBA? Yeah, that's all a waste of money. All you need to do is answer these questions with all honesty. And if you get them all right, we will ask our HR to leave and tell corporate to hire you.

1. How would you retain employees better? Make all weekends off. Make the workplace inclusive and accepting of different people. Garba nights

2. How do you ensure your employees are happy? Salary time pe do. Ensure nobody has to work past regular working hours. Ask them to fill random Google forms in the middle of a busy day to confirm they are happy.

3. If an employee complains about their boss... Take it seriously Gaslight them by saying 'ye to team culture hai'. Talk to the boss about it and keep it anonymous.

4. You have been given Rs 1 lakh to hire someone. The person has passed all the tests and interviews and wants a salary of Rs 95,000. What do you do? Dhania mirchi wala bargaining karo unke saath. Tell them Rs 80,000 se upar nahi ho paaega pls. Give them the full Rs 1 lakh. Give them what they asked for.

5. Employees don't want to come back to the office to do a job they have been doing from home and doing well for a couple of years. What do you do? Convey that message to corporate. Be a corporate stooge and tell employees to suck it up. Set up a meeting with employees and bosses.

5. The time for appraisals is here. Don't give everyone the appraisal they deserve. Save money from the allotted budget. Pat yourself on the back. Ensure reviews are done efficiently and fairly.

7. Employees want to have a party. Book a place, get the company to pay for everything as an appreciation for the hard work employees do. Chanda maango. Chai samosa pakda do.

8. How to ensure your workers are not taking excessive stress at work? Make small breaks mandatory during the workday. Make sure the bosses treat everyone fairly and professionally. Send 15 emails a day about organising de-stressing sessions that nobody will attend.

9. How to make your workplace LGBTQA+ friendly Ensure everybody is educated on how to act professionally. Design teams se rainbow illustrations banao to post on Instagram When workers from LGBTQA+ community complain about something, take it seriously