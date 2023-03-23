One of the biggest parts of being an adult is having a career, which mostly includes working, having a job and being a part of the big, bad, corporate world. So, this Reddit thread where people have shared the must-knows of how to survive in the corporate world definitely seems like worth the share!

The thread started with a user posting about starting an internship and asking for tips on how to navigate the corporate world on r/bangalore, and expanded to many people sharing helpful tips. Take a look:

1. “If you have an idiot manager – Have things in writing. Many times this saved my ass. Suppose there was a meeting, take the initiative and just send a mail, ‘Hey so and so, as discussed this in the meeting, we will be doing so and so, with the following timeline.’

My manager used to give 100s of revisions but would backtrack and throw me under the bus if anything goes wrong. These emails saved me.”

– Upstairs_Capital_991

"Go to poetry meetups, join theatre circles; basically meet people outside your work and also outside romantic capacity."

– kv_the_orca

3. “Your company is a company and not a second home. No matter how many times they tell you that we are a family.”

– zgeom

4. “Work assignment only through emails. No office romance, no matter how beautiful the conversations are. Companies exist to make profit, they don’t give a f*ck about your health, so work only stipulated hours and go home if needed at 3PM. Don’t be ashamed to take leaves, you don’t show chivalry in a business relationship. Don’t carry any prejudice into any conversation, always get clarity and reiterate. This helps you and the other party. Higher ups are almost as lost as you are. They’re not gods. At the end, work only for money nothing else.”

– 4nanometerlowpower

1. After you log off, don't reply to any work-related messages.

2. Socialize, but don't gossip.

3. Don’t fall in love with your colleagues.

4. Ask for help when necessary.

5. Say yes to new work when you wanna explore outside your domain.

6. You may feel your boss is doing the same thing as you but getting paid 2x your salary, but such is life.

7. Try to stay in the firm for at least 1 year (not applicable if your mental health is taking a hit)."

– RedditUser0069420

6. “Stop working at 5pm and go home. Don’t waste time on hour long coffee breaks multiple times per day. Don’t skip lunch.”

– netflixandcookies

7. “1. Enjoy the work that’s assigned to you or the work that you take up.

2. Get to know your colleagues – not on a personal level though (unless you want to).

3. Make honest efforts to meet deadlines, if any. If you aren’t able to, then keep your manager in the loop with the reasons for it.

4. Interact with your manager’s manager if it’s possible.

5. Your soft skills matter as much as your skills. So keep up your verbal and non-verbal communication.

6. Don’t indulge in office politics and gossip. Unless you are good at indulging in it all.”

– arvnd_

8. “Don’t ever lose your cool. Look out for those deliberately trying to provoke you.”

9. “No amount of prior knowledge can help you here. Facing the world head-on and then learning to adapt will determine the initial years!”

– Bubbly_Fix7823

Everyone notices the person who arrives to work early (not once in a while but as a practice). Never try to explain things on email, if your emotions are involved. Rather than complain about something, preface with something good about the overall scheme and point out that your complaint (don't use the word) is a chance to make it better or awesome.

There will be people who hate/dislike you. The people who hate/dislike him/her aren’t your friend. Stay clear of pettiness/politics at work. Everyone remembers the person who misses deadlines. Beat every deadline, if possible by 10%. Many a times if the work is not complete, communication with the current version of the draft has saved my life 100’s of time. Most likely, your boss won’t look at it for 2 more days, but your note needs to be in his/her inbox. Later when you have done a better job, send an email with updated work saying ignore previous version.”

– gorilla_photos

1. CYA- Cover your Ass

This is the most important thing that everyone needs to know. Document the work you do. Capture every little thing on email. Send out minutes of the meeting after every scheduled call. This is one way to keep you safe from office politics. The more evidence you have, the easier it will be to defend yourself in dire situations.

2. Stakeholder management

Learn how to people work and learn to work with them. Negotiation skills come very handy at any role in corporates. It really helps you move your work faster and smoother.

3. Speak your mind

Never ever shy away from voicing your opinions. It doesn’t matter if it’s your superior or a peer. The main objective for discussions at work is how to get a good outcome.

4. Start saying no to meetings

Ask people if you are really required in the meetings. Else you can either watch the recording on your own time or go through the MOMs. Learn to prioritise your calendar and don’t attend Friday evening meetings, if possible.

5. Be a team player

You will only get support from others if you give support to other people. Once you start creating positive environment around yourself, people will automatically recognise that. Being a good human at work is much more important than being a top performer all the time. Remember, you spend almost 10 hours with them, 5 days a week.

Finally, turn off your outlook notifications on your mobile. You don’t need them. If something is really urgent, people can call you 🙂

And please don't use "TYIA" at work. Thank people after they have responded to your request. "TYIA" has an underlying assumption that people will do what you have asked them to. It comes off as a little obnoxious, IMO. "

– allbeardnoface

12. “Going to office when you are sick or working when you are sick is not an achievement. Take care of your health.”

– aj_v

