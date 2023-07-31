Some may argue that back-benchers are cooler than the rest (especially if you were a back-bencher yourself). In fact, many people believe that the kids who paid less attention at school end up with cooler jobs than the studious ones. Well, these Redditors sharing what the toppers of their class are doing currently might just clear things up, and help us figure out who’s cooler. Take a look:

1. “I believe he works for NASA. He deleted his Facebook a while ago (like the smartest kid in our class would do), but that’s what he was doing last I checked.”

– gingeritis90

2. “Smartest guy from my high school became an actual rocket scientist.”

– TheKaptinKirk

3. “The smartest kid in my school was really popular, and was one of my closest friends. But when he graduated he left everyone and everything behind-including his family. He even changed his name.

I found out this little bit of information because a friend went to an academic conference and showed me a group photo and he was in it. I exclaimed, ‘That’s my friend Pascal!’ He kept his first name but his last name was an anagram of his original name.”

– whittlingcanbefatal·

4. “There are two. I remember one of them crying when they got an A- on a test in like 7th grade.

One of them(the one who cried) is an executive in a fortune 500 company. Nothing special but making a lot of money. The other one is a brain surgeon.”

– iamacannibal·

5. “He moved to Poland and became a Molecular Biologist.”

– AJCleary·

6. “My best friend (at the time; we drifted apart and speak only rarely now). He got a PhD. at Harvard, studied science in Antarctica, and now teaches at an Ivy League university.”

– TriTri14·

7. “Disappeared into a shadowy government job. Poof, gone.“

– mostofyouarefools

8. “He went to MIT, works for Apple, and has a very expensive home in California. He also has a wife and 4 kids and seems to be very happy. I remember he was programming games in high school and was valedictorian. A big nerd who became a wealthy big nerd.”

– BullHorn100·

9. “Superstar paediatric neurosurgeon. Most confident person I’ve ever met (Guess you’d have to be, to cut open a little kid’s skull and operate on their brain).”

– Rainpickle

10. “He was smart enough to never associate with people from high school, again. He has never attended a reunion and it’s been over 30 years.”

– Texblaze

11. “IIT, MIT. Boston Dynamics.”

– Content-Push9087·

12. “1 person works for Philips in Japan. Another completed PG from JIPMER. Another one works for an AI startup in Bengaluru.”

– Chamakta-Launda

13. “Dude hated physics, chemistry, bio, he wanted to study commerce with maths but parents and principal forced him to take PCM, so he just barely passed 12th and did B.com anyway”

– winter_s0ld1er

14. “Topper of our class and me ended up at the same big tech company. And it irritates him to the core that someone who didn’t put in as much effort as he did throughout school and engineering are at the same place, and in a similar position as him. I know I even earn more than him, but that would be rubbing salt with masala on his wounds.”

– c0smicpurple·

15. “The brightest student in our class is currently working with some software development company in Germany. Found this out a week ago when was out with friends.”

– thebearjruu

16. “Material science PhD at Georgia Tech. Working on some weird adhesive that they plan to use on a space mission. Got into IIT Bombay but instead went to some Northwestern University for material engineering in US. You feel dumb talking to him, but he’s a good guy.”

– faplordthegreat69

Wow, these confessions have brought up so many memories from school and college. What are your class toppers doing today?

