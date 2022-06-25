IITs haven't only given us Engineers who change the world but also artists who have created pieces of wonders, businessmen who have taken the country forward, and alumni who have brought changes. Today, we look at some of the prominent alumni of IIT Kharagpur.

1. Sundar Pichai | CEO, Google & Alphabet Inc.

Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. He holds a degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur. In 2022, Pichai received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, from the Government of India.

2. Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal, a former bureaucrat and activist, is the current Chief Minister of Delhi. He is a graduate of mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. Before joining politics, Kejriwal had worked in the Indian Revenue Service as a Joint Commissioner of Income Tax in New Delhi.

3. Rajkumar Barjatya | Film Producer

Rajkumar Barjatya was a film producer, who has given us movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah, etc. He joined IIT Kharagpur in 1962 to pursue Mining Engineering but had to quit studies to join Rajshri Production at the request of his father.

4. Biswapati Sarkar | Writer & Director

Biswapati Sarkar is a scriptwriter who previously worked at TVF as the Executive Creative Director and Writer and has given us shows like TVF Pitchers and Permanent Roommates. He is a Statistics MSc graduate from IIT Kharagpur.

5. Jitendra Kumar | Actor

Jitendra Kumar, the infamous Jeetu Bhaiya, is also an IIT Kharagpur alumnus. He participated in many stage plays at IIT KGP and was invited by Biswapati Sarkar to join TVF in 2012. He has given us several iconic characters and starred in shows like Kota Factory, Panchayat, etc.

6. Biswa Kalyan Rath | Stand-up Comedian

Biswa Mast Aadmi aka Biswa Kalyan Rath is a stand-up comedian and writer. He graduated in Biotechnology from IIT Kharagpur in 2012, after which he worked in graphic design, advertising, and software. In 2014, he quit his job to become a full-time comedian.

7. Ramesh Chandra | Founder, Unitech Group

Ramesh Chandra is the founder of the Unitech Group, which he started with a capital of ₹50,000 which he borrowed from his wife. He is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and has studied structural engineering from there.

8. Arjun Malhotra | Co-founder, HCL Technologies

Arjun Malhotra is the co-founder of HCL Technologies. He joined IIT, Kharagpur in 1965 for a degree in Electronics and Electrical Communications. He was awarded the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by IIT KGP in 2012.

9. Sandipan Deb | Journalist

Sandipan Deb is a journalist and writer who has been the Managing Editor of Outlook and the Editor of The Financial Express. He was also the founder-editor of Outlook Money. He has done his BTech. (Hons.) in Electronics and Electrical Communication Engineering from IIT KGP.

