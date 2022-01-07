Beta 11th mein PCM le lo phir toh life set hai. If you were told the same line while choosing your stream but can now only see Engineering as your sole career option, then this article is for you. We are going to look at different options available for a student coming from science background that doesn't necessarily have to be engineering.

1. B Des in Product Design

Bachelor of Designing is a three-year undergraduate program in Fine Arts. You get to study the product, systems, and their customers. If you have a scientific mind with a knack for creativity, this could be the course for you.

2. Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

If you are a science student with an artistic bent of mind then a Bachelor of Architecture is a good career option for you. It is a five-year full-time program that focuses on both theoretical and practical training. With the flourishing construction sector, a BArch graduate has tremendous job opportunities both in India and abroad.

You can give entrance exams like the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), JEE Main, various state-level entrance examinations, etc in order to pursue BArch.

3. Merchant Navy

Merchant navy is more of a lifestyle choice rather than a career choice. If you are someone who enjoys spending time in seas and oceans, traveling on a cruise ship, then merchant navy can be a very lucrative career option for you.

After completing your 12th standard with PCM stream, you can go for Merchant Navy. There are several entrance exams like Common Entrance Test (CET) by Indian Maritime University (IMU), All Indian Merchant Navy Entrance Test (AIMNET), JEE Entrance Test, etc that students can qualify in order to get into this field.

4. Commercial Pilot

Commercial Pilot is yet another career option for you if you are from a science background and do not want to go for Engineering. Commercial pilot live an exciting life, they get to travel to different places, meet different kinds of people and experience different cultures around the world.

You can take training from aviation schools or do a BSc in Aviation in order to become a commercial pilot.

5. Bachelor of Science (BSc)

A Bachelor of Science (BSc) is the second most sought-after course by PCM students after Engineering. There are different fields in which you can specialize, some of them being, physics, chemistry, mathematics, agriculture, statistics, forensics, etc.

6. National Defense Academy

If you dream of serving the nation by joining the defense forces then the National Defense Academy exam is for you. It is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and is a gateway for candidates looking to join the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

For joining the Navy and Air Force, a student must have had physics, chemistry, and mathematics as their primary subjects. Whereas for joining the Army, you only need to have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognized board. There's also a lower and upper age limit for the NDA exam, so you should start your preparations accordingly.

7. Business, Commerce and Management

You have taken PCM in class 12th but you come to realize that science is not where your heart lies. Worry not, the perk of doing your 12th from the PCM stream is that you don't only have the option to go for science-related fields but can also choose to go for commerce or art-related careers.

You can choose to go for a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) or a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) if you have an interest in business and management. You can also choose to do some professional courses like Chartered Accountancy (CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), etc. Though a mathematics background is not mandatory, it can be of great help while preparing for these exams.

8. Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC)

If you are someone who is interested in the whats and whys of the things going around in the world, then BJMC or Bachelor of Journalism and Communication could be the right career choice for you.

It is a three-year program, and you can go for a Master of Journalism and Mass Communication after that to broaden your skill-set and avail better opportunities.

9. Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

If you are interested in the field of computer science and information technology, then you can do a Bachelor of Computer Applications. It is a three-year program provided by various government and private institutions. You can become a developer, programmer, etc after doing a BCA.

10. BA LLB

If you are a confident person with an impeccable ability to persuade then a law degree could be a good option for you. You can go for a BA LLB degree right after completing your 12th standard.

BA LLB is an integrated Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law course. In this integrated course you study the art stream subjects like Sociology, Psychology, etc along with laws and legislatures.

You have to clear one of the various entrance exams like the Common Law Aptitude Test (CLAT), Law School Admission Test (LSAT), etc in order to take admission to a good law college. There are a plethora of career opportunities available with you after completing your law degree.

In case you are interested in the up-and-coming career options which do not necessarily need a college degree then you can check out the following article.

