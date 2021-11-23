Think You Are UPSC Material? Answer These Questions From Previous Years

Questions from the Civil Services Exam are the real test if you want to judge someone's preparation for the original exam. Answer these 'easy' to 'moderate' level previous years' questions and you'll know if you even stand a chance.
1. Which of the following minerals are officially designated as major minerals in India?A. BentoniteB. ChromiteC. KyaniteD. Sillimanite
2. Siachen Glacier is situated to the:
3. Among the following Tiger Reserves, which one has the largest area under Critical Tiger Habitat ?
4. Which of the following is/are tributary/tributaries of Brahmaputra? A. Dibang B. Kameng C. Lohit
5. With reference to pre-packaged items in India, it is mandatory for the manufacturer to put which of the following information on the main label, as per the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging and Labelling) Regulations, 2011?
6. Banjaras during the medieval period of Indian history belonged to which class?
7. Which of the following Protected Areas are located in Cauvery basin?
8. In which one of the following groups are all the four countries members of G20?
9. Who among the following had first deciphered the edicts of Emperor Ashoka?
10. Who publishes the Global Competitiveness Report every year?
11. When a runner was crossing a 12 km mark, she was informed that she had completed only 80% of the race. How many kilometres was the runner supposed to run in this event?
12. Rakesh had money to buy 8 mobile handsets of a specific company. But the retailer offered very good discount on that particular handset. Rakesh could buy 10 mobile handsets with the amount he had. What was the discount the retailer offered?
13. A watch loses 2 minutes in every 24 hours while another watch gains 2 minutes in every 24 hours. At a particular instant, the two watches showed an identical time. Which of the following statements is correct if 24-hour clock is followed?
14. There are thirteen 2-digit consecutive odd numbers. If 39 is the mean of the first live such numbers, then what is the mean of all the thirteen numbers?
15. "Liberty, therefore, is never real unless the Government can be called to account when it invades rights." Which one of the following is the best justification of the above statement?
Result