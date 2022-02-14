The Tatas have always played a prominent role in the development of India. The vision of the founder of the Tata group, Jamsetji Tata, set the foundation of the development of steel and power industries along with the establishment of Technical education institutions in India. Jamsetji Tata's vision has been furthered by the subsequent chairmen of the Tata group. Here's a look at the educational institutions founded by the Tata group.

1. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)

Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is founded by one of the most prominent Nuclear Physicist of India, Homi Bhabha, with the help of the former Tata chairman JRD Tata.

TIFR was founded on 1st June 1945 with an aim to create a school of Physics comparable to the best school anywhere in the world. TIFR has three research schools - School of Mathematics, School of Natural Sciences, and School of Technology and Computer Science, and a Department of Biological Sciences.

Fun Fact: In 1957, India's first digital computer, TIFRAC was built in TIFR.

2. Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc)

Indian Institute of Sciences in Bengaluru is a research university for research in science, engineering, design, and management. IISc was established in 1909 with huge donations from the State of Mysore and the active support of Jamsetji Tata, who donated half of his personal wealth for the creation of the institute.

IISc is also locally known as the Tata Institute. Nobel laureate CV Raman, Homi J Bhabha, Vikram S Sarabhai, JC Ghosh, MS Thacker, S Bhagavantam, Satish Dhawan, CNR Rao and many others have been closely associated with the institute over the decades.

3. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

Tata Institute of Social Sciences was founded in 1936 and is Asia's oldest institute for professional social work education. It was founded as Sir Dorabji Tata Graduate School of Social Work by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and was later renamed as Tata Institute of Social Sciences in 1944.

Started out as a small institute offering a post-graduate diploma in Social Work, TISS has since expanded in terms of educational programmes and infrastructure. It has four campuses located in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

4. National Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS)

The National Institute of Advanced Sciences was founded by JRD Tata in 1988. The institute is engaged in research in natural sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities. NIAS conducts multi-level research programmes and also mentors talented doctoral students.

JRD Tata envisaged NIAS to be a place where the intellectuals of India can exchange views and ideas. NIAS currently has four schools - School of Conflict and Security Studies, School of Humanities, School of Natural and Engineering Sciences, and School of Social Sciences. Several prominent personalities of India have served as the faculty members at NIAS.

5. The Energy Research Institute (TERI)

The Energy Research Institute formerly named Tata Energy Research Institute was established in 1974 by Darbari S Seth with the help of JRD Tata. Situated in New Delhi, TERI specializes in the fields of energy, environment and sustainable development.

6. Tata Management Training Centre (TMTC)

The Tata Management Training Centre in Pune was founded by JRD Tata in 1966. TMTC is the learning arm of Tata Group Human Resources. Described as an intersection of learning and practice by Former Director Shubhro Sen, TMTC also provides custom programmes for individual companies.

7. Tata Research Development and Design Centre (TRDDC)

Tata Research Development and Design Centre is a software research centre in Pune. It was established in 1981 by the Tata group's TCS. TRDDC focuses on research in Machine Learning, Software Engineering, Process Engineering and Systems Research.

8. Tata Memorial Centre

Sir Dorabji Tata Trust founded Tata Memorial Centre with a concept of speciality education in cancer treatment and diagnosis. The centre provides several long term and short term courses like MS, MD, PhD, MSc, etc.

…You are attacking it on the three fronts of treatment, education and research - all three of them essential and interdependent – and I must express my admiration for the completeness of your plan.

- Sir Roger Lumley

The Tata Memorial Hospital under the Tata Memorial Centre treats 70% of cancer patients free of charge.

