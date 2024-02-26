As a fresher, entering the corporate world can be both, exciting and challenging. To navigate through this new terrain, it’s crucial to know some valuable tips that can help them make a strong impression in their brand-new career.

In a thread, people revealed their best advice for the freshers who are all set to enter the corporate world, and trust us, these will surely come in handy during your next endeavor. Take a look.

1. “Your colleagues aren’t your friends, especially your boss. If you get close to them, they will make you work absurd hours. If you do find some good people as colleagues and make those friends, eventually you’ll switch jobs or projects and those people will be left behind anyways. It’s more optimal to stay strictly professional and make friends outside work. Work and personal life should be mutually exclusive.” –Varun77777

2. “Learn how to say “no”. It will help you a lot. You are replaceable, even by the one who is not as talented as you. Your personal life is more important than your work life. Keep a check on your health both, mentally and physically. Politics is also a part of corporate, if you can’t do it, you will be frustrated. Also, money matters.” –Ok_Relationship_258

3. “I have 12+ years of experience. I worked at a product company with the same team for around 7 years. The company is meant to have a great work-life balance and zero politics, and I was lucky enough to experience it. However, from the day I left the company, none of my colleagues have been in touch with me.” –AspringEngineer

4. “Try to have the absolute best communication skills, both written and verbal. You’ll only realise some years down the line how important this skill is.” –arjicomedian

5. “Wear smart clothes and accessories. Observe what is going around you. Stay away from office politics and gossip. Look for a mentor. Give your work your best shot. Keep learning. Don’t settle down for too long. Look for mobility in your career.” –CanVan88

6. “Never share a flat or living space with a colleague. You can fight with your friends or strangers as roommates, but you can’t say much to colleagues regardless of how awful of a roommate they are. In office parties, don’t get wasted. Drink 1/4th or less of what you’d do with friends. If someone has a romantic interest in you and they can be under the influence of alcohol, maintain a good amount of distance from them.” –Varun77777

7. “The initial few years are for learning, so act like a sponge and absorb the knowledge that helps you to build your career. Never shy away from learning new things. Overwork only if it adds to your knowledge or paycheck. Only be loyal to your future self.” –derangedcoder

8. “Don’t consider your colleagues your friends, but if you spend time with the right people, you will find some best friends and mentors. Stay open but don’t hurry up in considering someone as your friend. Be cautious!” –BitKnightRises

9. “Don’t take anything too personal.” –AccountOk165

10. “Make mistakes while you can in your initial career. Don’t play it safe and always remember to learn from your mistakes and don’t repeat them twice.” –Electrical-Button63

We wish we had known these tricks and tips sooner!