This Quiz On Traffic Signs Is So Hard, It'll 'Drive' You Crazy

If you consider yourself a great driver, then you're likely to know and be able to identify most traffic signs/ sign boards.

Because lately, we've been seeing instances of guessing what strange, never-seen-before sign boards mean anyway, so why not put your skills to test by taking a quiz on this!

Here, try it out and see if you know what these traffic signs mean! I know I got a couple wrong myself.

1. via shitalsigns Speed limit. Reverse bend. Five to the power of T? Load limit.

2. via shopify Weight limit 40 Kg. Truck load limit 40 Kg. Axle load limit. Vehicle load limit 40 Kg.

3. via corps Cattle up ahead. Ferry sign. Fallen trees up ahead. Cargo dock up ahead.

4. via shopify Gap up ahead. Gap under bridge. Gap in median. Dividing intersection.

5. via jhpolice Pooled water up ahead. Loose gravel. Potholes ahead. Unmade road up ahead.

6. via rukminim1 U-turn. Intersection up ahead. Dual carriage way ends. Dual exits on highway.

7. via wikimedia Bridge up ahead. River crossing up ahead. Narrow bridge. Narrow road.

8. via jhpolice Maintain 10 meter distance from vehicle. Maintain 10 meter distance from truck. Keep 10 meter distance from large vehicles. Length limit.

9. via shopify Landslide prone area. Falling rocks. Mudslide prone area. Boulders up ahead.

10. via indiamart Water lodged up ahead. Slippery road. Slippery way ahead. Road decline?

11. via /jhpolice Potholes up ahead. Unmade road up ahead. Rough road. Bubblewrap?