One of the most admirable things about someone is their commitment to their self and their life. And one thing about us Indians is, we know what that's all about. Which is why this Twitter thread might just be the most relatable thing you read on the internet today.

It all started with journalist Rituparna Chatterjee tweeting about people who've had to start working right after graduation, and boy, did desis start chiming in on this!

The post opened up a dialogue about how exhausting it is to take on the responsibility, to work towards being independent and supporting others around you. Here's Chatterjee's post, take a look for yourself.

Special love to those who had to start working after graduation to support their family and after 20 years of working are exhausted at 40. I see you. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 23, 2022

Many other people discussed their personal stories around this. While some people talked about working to solely become independent, others talked about how they had to start working due to their circumstances.

Started at 24 not to support my family but myself. We are 4 kids, younger siblings were still studying & elder one was in med school. I’m immensely proud of what I have done but NGL, sometimes I want to be those ppl with generational wealth who never seem to worry about stuff — দৰদী (@DorodiSharma) February 23, 2022

Started immediately after writing my final year exam. Didn't go to college to get the degree. Worked hard for 22 years and then quit to corporate life to do what my heart longed for : volunteering and activism. — KP Singh (@kpsingh1966) February 24, 2022

One of my very close friends, a Menon girl, who had been born in Kochi but brought up in Kolkata, did exactly that.



She looked after her mother who sadly passed away fighting cancer.



She's a single mother of a girl child.



In her own words, she would make lemonade from a lemon. — Priyankar Bandyopadhyay (@spacetrash) February 23, 2022

Started working full time when I was 16, I will turn 36 this April. Sometimes I wish life could have been a little easier. Biggest regret, could never attend college. I wish I could have had a little fun. — ashish singhi (@The_Married_Men) February 25, 2022

I always thought it was normal to start working after graduation and adulthood. I got a trainee job on ₹500pm stipend at 21, and that kicked off my working journey. — Vidya Heble (@vidya_heble) February 24, 2022

My late mamu started working at the age of 16.He supported family, get his sisters married. Allah Jannat naseeb kare. — adil nomani (@adilnomani) February 23, 2022

Started part-time @ 16 and full time a year later, along with college bunking.... left at the touch of 40.



Now 5-6 years later, feeling like 16 again - in the pocket & in spirit😉 — Yatheesh Nair (@yashatwork) February 23, 2022

You got it !



More love for they who tried to be entrepreneurs during the 90s with none to little risk capital available and yet kept their head high above water opting for innovation led survival than the easier crony route ! — Prakash (@pprabhakar365) February 23, 2022

Started at 16 by taking tutions, 42 and still at it. I have no regrets and feel grateful that I have the strength & courage even on my toughest day to keep going. The only thing I feel sad about is how no one ever taught me about investing my money and not investing my emotions. — B (@girlfrommumbai) February 23, 2022

Started at 22 . About to complete 28yrs now . Want to quit and retire . Seem to have run out of Gas .... exhausted — modern charvak🇮🇳 (@moderncharvaak) February 24, 2022

*waves* I did this immediately after graduation, for about 10 years until other members of the family were old enough to step in. Changed the course of my plans, my dreams, my life entirely. — Chryselle D'Silva Dias (@chryselled) February 23, 2022

I started working immediately after grad, but did my MA alongside as a full-time student. Worked for a weekly paper, so I went to college from 8-1 and then to office, coming back only around 9 pm. Covered the '14 Union polls and answered my final MA exams during the same time :) — Indrani (@Chhatarmatha) February 23, 2022

Started at 21. Yes! paid my responsibilities. Younger sister is civil judge and brother is mechanical engineer. Want to work more and more. — शिवांगी सिंह (@SShankargarh) February 24, 2022

I started at 23 and in the 10 years m so done. Not sure how our parents hit 30-40 years of work — Chewed Gum (@chewedgum2) February 23, 2022

These stories invoke so much respect and value for hard work. But at the same time, we do wish them all a time of relaxation, rest and restoration.