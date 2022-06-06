Are you someone who deletes all their social media accounts in order to prepare for your exams? Especially an exam like UPSC? Well, maybe you shouldn't have. As it turns out, you can prepare for your exams by following celebrities on Instagram. Don't believe me? Check out this question in yesterday's UPSC prelims exam.

Well, it might seem like a normal UPSC question, but the reason Twitteratis are having a gala time over it is that back in 2020, actress Rubina Dilaik made a post about these mushrooms, stating their features. So, if you are someone who is used to saying, "likh leta hu kahi UPSC me naa aa jaye", this one would be for you.

UPSC Aspirants be like : yeh likh le the yaar exam mein aa gaya 🙆‍♀️😂😂 #UPSCPrelims2022 pic.twitter.com/NDurfw20eh — Waghmare Sanghajyothi (@sanghajyothi) June 5, 2022

The paper setters have finally entered the meme world, time to evacuate Earth. — Kratik  (@advo_krat) June 5, 2022

Eslye parents ko apne bache ko hai study ke sath Instagram bhi use karne dena chahiye. 😂 😂 😂 — Papa Ka Ladla 🇮🇳 (@MaaKaLadla13) June 5, 2022

Knowledge se Bharpur Boss Lady#RubinaDilaik — TEAM ABHINAV FC 💎 (@Fanpicture2) June 5, 2022

There is so much to learn from this Lady! My respect nd love always b there for u ! #RubinaDilaik #RubiHolics — Rimia💫💫 (@RimiaSharmin) June 5, 2022

There's no need to cut yourself off from the world to prepare for an exam, since inspiration for exam questions can come from anywhere, as can knowledge.

Also Read | 10 People Reveal How Their Day Went After They Got Selected In UPSC Exam