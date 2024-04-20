Aditya Srivastava, who secured the All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, is garnering the headlines. However, it’s not because of his background or rank, but because of his now-viral essay mock test copy.

IAS Topper Aditya Srivastava CSE AIR-1



Essay Mock Test Copy 👇



A Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Y2SjL2Igff — UPSC NOTES (@UPSC_Notes) April 17, 2024

A social media account, which goes by the username @UPSC_Notes, shared a few screenshots of an essay, reportedly written by Aditya Srivastava. The essay talks about a famous quote by Rabindranath Tagore: A mind all logic is like a knife all blade, it makes the hand bleed that uses it.

The writing delves into the possible downfalls of an overly logical approach. However, upon sharing it on social media, it received mixed responses. While some liked the references of the essay, others questioned its structure.

This is so worthless. Dumping Oppenheimer story in basic english – verbose & pointless.



Our priorities seem skewed when we test outdated skills in exams instead of nurturing critical thinkers and innovators. We urgently need to reassess this exam and the candidates. — Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga) April 18, 2024

Even though the essay received 4.1 million views and 10K likes, people seemed to be dissatisfied with the entire write-up. Take a look:

This is so trash — Mujeet Slayer #EqualRightsforHindus 🇮🇳 🇩🇪 (@basedpajeet__) April 18, 2024

Is this even real😳 — Sathishwaran Rajalingam (@Sathishwaran) April 18, 2024

Fell

Asleep after reading 2 sentences, can imagine the quality of people who grade these troopers sorry toppers — Munda Chan Varga (@munda53870363) April 18, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Disappointed AF, even in school people write better — CA Kakul Misra (@KakulMisra) April 18, 2024

What's the use of this essay? Is this exam is for becoming english literature professor or administrator?

No wonder why India lacks efficient administrative.

Better governments should appoint domain experts rather than people who studied useless ancient/ medieval history. — Vladimir Putin (@hitler00795) April 17, 2024

Very poorly written. — Vikas Maurya (@vikstrades) April 17, 2024

I am no expert but this felt low level for an upsc level exam pic.twitter.com/e5Ir9zjez3 — Aaj na chhodenge bas humjoli, Khelenge hum Holi (@lyrical_guy20) April 18, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

This mediocre essay being lauded as some sort of holy grail for UPSC aspirants sums up a bunch of flaws with Indian exams



Basically, the point of Indian exams isn't to prove your "merit". But to write an answer that the examiner "likes to read". Hence the emphasis on underlining https://t.co/2Z3NbJOXyB — 7-Time World Champions 💛🦁 (@30thMay2023) April 17, 2024

Now, I have become UPSC aspirant, the destroyer of common sense. https://t.co/iKdzmxLFkh pic.twitter.com/WNQ0h8QicN — pheebs!✨ (@chaosncurls) April 18, 2024

"void so deep… it can't be filled by putting burj khalifa in it" 😭😭😭 https://t.co/FaEbaFW96w — Sage Moon 🍉 (@vickgarb) April 18, 2024

Aditya Srivastava, who has degrees in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and professional experience at Goldman Sachs, clinched the AIR 1 in the UPSC 2023 examination.