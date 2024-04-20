Aditya Srivastava, who secured the All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, is garnering the headlines. However, it’s not because of his background or rank, but because of his now-viral essay mock test copy.
A social media account, which goes by the username @UPSC_Notes, shared a few screenshots of an essay, reportedly written by Aditya Srivastava. The essay talks about a famous quote by Rabindranath Tagore: A mind all logic is like a knife all blade, it makes the hand bleed that uses it.
The writing delves into the possible downfalls of an overly logical approach. However, upon sharing it on social media, it received mixed responses. While some liked the references of the essay, others questioned its structure.
Even though the essay received 4.1 million views and 10K likes, people seemed to be dissatisfied with the entire write-up. Take a look:
Aditya Srivastava, who has degrees in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur and professional experience at Goldman Sachs, clinched the AIR 1 in the UPSC 2023 examination.