Just 2 years ago, working from home was a luxury only a few of us could afford. But now it has become the new normal. There have been people who have moved to their hometown and have been living with their parents all through the pandemic. Are they liking it? Or are they tired of living with parents after living independently for years?

We have a few answers.

1. "I am renting a quiet place to work remotely because working at home is just crazy. Guests visit, neighbours chatter, kids playing, vehicle noise and sometimes total bullshit discussion. I mean , I am hosting the call but then keeping mute most of the times." - Reddit

2. "I moved out after 12th, came back after 7 years due to COVID and since then I have been working from home. The freedom to not having to cook, clean, worry about bills is amazing. Not to forget the savings, I have accumulated and the 'Me' time I get. Sure, they want me to get married and keep telling me that I need to get a government job, etc. I have gotten thick skin. I try to keep my mouth shut and focus on the positives." - Reddit

3. "I stayed at home for quite a few months. It was good. I learned to help my mom in the kitchen and taught her how to take online classes for school." - Anirudh

4. "The mindset of my parents is still very conservative. I spend most of my time in my room. I often overhear my parents discussing how I have changed after getting a job." - Reddit

5. "What I learnt was, if your parents say you have to do something now, you have to do it and work can suck it. Lol." - Srishti

6. "WFH is perfect while working being snuggled in a blanket until it's lunch time and my mom, everyday, mysteriously forgets that I'm working and not watching content on my laptop. The khaana thanda ho jayega pressure when your mom is constantly yelling is proof that moms are OG bosses in WFH setting." - Taniya

7. "I have fewer complaints. But finding it hard to relocate without the valid excuse of an official end to WFH as they may find it hurtful." - Reddit

8. "My experience has been different. 25 now, was working from home for 1.5 years and it was sacrosanct, one of the best phases in my life. Mostly because I left for college 8 years back and have been an outsider ever since. It was a huge positive change for me coming back home and live with them. Especially when I was going through a tough break up." - Reddit

9. "I had to lie to my parents that my client is asking to come to office in Gurgaon. So I left my home in Hyderabad. Best decision TBH." - Reddit

10. "For me staying in my hometown has been a blessing, I left Noida and shifted to Bhubaneswar in late 2019. I was pretty happy here. Then thanks to COVID we all got to work from home. After 2 years now I am regretting it. As a young adult, you always want to try new things, explore more, take responsibility about yourself, but for your parents, you are still a child. Right now I am so confused if I want to go out of town or not. I can get a exposure working outside and learn and explore more. Also on the other hand my expense will be doubled as I am sole incomer in the family." - Reddit

11. "I haven't taken one day off from work during COVID. I have no privacy. I recently started talking to a girl from the US. Once I spoke to her on the phone for more than 3 hours and all hell broke loose at my place. Dad was like, 'Kya chakkar hai? Kyun itna baat karna hai? Humein bhi batao'. I can't take it anymore, I feel like I will blow myself up. Can't wait to go on a vacation to blow off some steam. - Reddit

12. This is the best time to improve your relationship with your parents and trust me you are going to appreciate it later. Try spending more time with them like watching some show and good movies on weekend. I have simply learned to ignore the constant nagging regarding marriage and simply told my parents to wait for a year. I have something planned in terms of career and they finally agreed to it. I don't have to pay the bills, there is never a dull moment something keeps on happening and my day just goes like this. I am getting awesome food. When the restrictions were less I got to eat street food which I missed so much. I am getting so much time to spend with our dog." - Reddit

13. I loved it initially and felt safe with them. Good food, oil champis, someone to talk to when the office got frustrating made it all worth it. But the constant privacy intrusions made me feel like running away from home at times. - Anonymous

How are you feeling? Are you living with your parents or not?