The conflict among the U.S., Israel and Iran has stepped into a dangerously dramatic new chapter after Iranian officials confirmed that a U.S. fighter jet has been shot down in South Western Iran. Following the downing of the jet, there has been a high degree of urgency and complexity as both the US military and Iranian forces conduct searches for missing persons to include both crew members and the pilot of the aircraft.

According to Iranian media outlets, the Aircraft was downed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace force with reports indicating that the downing of the airplane may have come from the new Air Defence system that had recently gone into service. While Iranian media states that the Aircraft was “completely obliterated” other conflicting reports from eyewitnesses allege that at least one member of the crew may have ejected from the Aircraft prior to impact.

“Valuable Reward” Announcement: Iran’s Bounty Call for Capturing US Pilot Sparks Global Concern

The circumstances surrounding this incident became controversial when Iranian state-run television stations circulated a message to their citizens encouraging them to assist in capturing the pilot, which resulted in the controversy surrounding this incident escalating further. There was an announcement by local TV broadcasters that “Anyone who captures the US pilot alive will receive a valuable reward.”

Additionally, there was an announcement designed to further inform residents of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province that “Dear and honourable people of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, if you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police and military forces, you will receive a valuable reward and bonus.”

At the same time, the Iranian armed forces attempted to temper the situation by warning the civilian population to not hurt the pilot, “The Iranian armed forces have called on the people NOT TO LET anyone mistreat the pilot.” .

Woah, a whole lot of contrast and crazy!

US Rescue Operations and Military Response: Search Mission Intensifies Amid War Tensions

Adding to the confusion surrounding the incident and the eventual fate of the pilot are conflicting reports regarding the pilot and the scale of the incident. The Iranian semi-official news agency Tasnim has suggested that the pilot could have already been in custody of the IRGC after ejecting from the plane while at the same time another Iranian source has publicly… question[ed] this by citing, “Given the massive explosion on impact and during the crash, the pilot is unlikely to have ejected.”

Further filling in on the conflicting narratives hoopla, Iranian media have reported that a second US F-35 aircraft was hit and shot down in central Iran. Other reports claim that the US lost an F-15 and A10-T but most of those reports have been disputed as well.

The newspapers (i.e. NY Times, WSJ, Axios, etc.) confirm that the Fighter was actually downed and have reiterated that the US forces are concentrating on recovering the crew members. The current situation is also being viewed as the first documented loss of an American fighter jet within the boundary of Iran’s territory since the commencement of the current military conflict.

Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict: Airstrikes, Infrastructure Damage, and Civilian Casualties

This particular incident is the next natural step in a series of hostile acts that have transpired in the greater Middle East in recent days. Since the last update, Iran has launched a series of military operations targeting Israeli infrastructure and vice versa. Explosions have occurred in northern Tehran and air strikes within the borders of Iran.

Ben Netanyahu has indicated that “approximately Seventy (70%) Percent of Iran’s Steel Production” has been impacted from air strikes; therefore, this becomes an eyelid-battling and soul-shaking economic issue as well. More than ever before, industrial and energy facilities have become targets and therefore raise the stakes in terms of the long-term impact on international supply chains.

The toll in military action has been hmm, something to say the least. Reports show that at least 13 innocent civilians have been killed and dozens injured as a result of military strikes in the Alborz province. In addition, based on the most recent information, it is believed that Israel has attacked more than three thousand five hundred (3,500) targets of Iran-backed Hezbollah within the last month alone.

According to the Israeli military, their target was bridges in the Bekaa region “in order to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and military equipment,” and, based on Lebanese State media reports, at least one bridge was destroyed.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health has reported that since the beginning of the conflict there have been 1,345 deaths and 4,040 injuries. The Iranian militia, Hezbollah, has not publicly stated any casualties on their side.

Energy War Fallout: Strait of Hormuz Disruption, Oil Supply Risks, and Regional Attacks

In addition, the conflict has spilled into other vital commercial routes. Tehran has essentially caused an entire maritime shipping channel to be blocked, through which approximately one-fifth of the global supply of oil and natural gas generally transits. According to our analysis of ship movement data, the majority of vessels currently using this route are either going to or coming from Iran.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, Iranian military spokesperson, has warned of the ever-increasing attacks on regional energy targets in relation to threats posed by the US and his warning is beginning to materialize.

There have already been a few drones that have attacked a Kuwaiti National Oil Company refinery causing fires and another Iranian attack against an energy and desalination facility and the Bahrain authorities have reported that four of their citizens suffered from minor shrapnel injuries from an intercepted Iranian drone attack.

Additionally in the UAE, there was one person killed and four more were injured following a fire at a gas plant that clearly shows this conflict’s blinding of geographic boundaries.

Alarmingly, there has been an increase in the level of rhetoric from the Iranian state-controlled media on messages to their population regarding engagement with the US military. For instance, some components of the state affiliated channels have stated ‘target an aircraft or helicopter if you see one’ and such comments are start[ing] to suggest further civilian mobilization efforts to support a total war.

“It’s War,” Trump’s Mic Drop Moment

While US Central Command has not issued any ‘official’ statements regarding the incident, it has given a big fat thumbs up that the status of this situation is under continual observation.

There was an official briefing from the White House to President Trump. And we all can imagine how that went!

In reference to the downed aircraft, President Trump played down its impact on ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran by stating: ‘No, not at all.’ Rather, the President stated: ‘It’s war!’

So yea, despite this public denial, the incident shows a major escalation. Not only have both countries experienced a direct military loss in Iran; however, their engagement with each other has also moved to a more serious and dangerous level.

As continuing searches for the downed aircraft are supported by conflicting media reports, this incident involving the US aircraft has developed into a flashpoint for the region and, as such given the potential for civilians being used to support conflicts, and also the attacks on critical infrastructure, the continuation of the conflict will almost too quickly escalate into a much larger international crisis.