Coolie audio launch: Crowd erupts as Rajinikanth enters venue, Aamir Khan hugs him

Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ audio launch was nothing short of a cinematic festival! From Thalaivar’s grand entry to Aamir Khan’s heartfelt gestures, the event was packed with moments that had fans cheering and sharing. If you missed it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive into the top highlights that made this night totally unforgettable.

1. Thalaivar’s Grand Entry Had the Stadium Shook

At exactly 7 pm (because being fashionable AND punctual is a flex), Rajinikanth strutted into the Nehru Indoor Stadium and immediately took over the vibe. Fans went full-on stadium-shaking mode, screaming their love for Thalaivar loud enough to give anyone FOMO. Rocking a black kurta and blue jeans, he basically made ‘casual’ look like couture. Talk about setting the bar, he didn’t just enter, he arrived.

Image courtesy: The Hindu

2. When Aamir Khan Pulled Up and the Crowd Forgot How to Chill

Just when everyone thought it couldn’t get starrier, Aamir Khan showed up, and the crowd went asli wild. He came in looking effortlessly cool, making a surprise cameo that likely crashed a few Instagram Live streams. And then, in a total sanskari hero move, Aamir tried to touch Rajini’s feet, but Thalaivar wasn’t having it and pulled him in for a warm hug instead. The kind of bromance that restores faith in celeb friendships, yaar.

Image courtesy: The Daily Jagran

3. Rajinikanth’s On-Stage Roasts = Instant Meme Material

Rajinikanth didn’t just stop at swag; he brought the LOLs, too. His roast of director Lokesh Kanagaraj was pure gold, with fans losing it over his tongue-in-cheek jabs. The best bit? Thalaivar didn’t spare himself either, throwing in some self-roasts that doubled up on the punchlines and the aww factor. Humour level: 100; humility level: Even higher.

4. Mic Drops and Tears: Star-Studded Speeches FTW

The cast and crew popped off with emotional speeches, from Anirudh Ravichander hyping up ‘Coolie’ as the ultimate fan moment, to Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj pouring out love for Rajinikanth’s chiselled charm and unmatched screen presence. It was a glorious combo of nostalgia and fanboying, all gifting us major feels. If speeches were a sport, this event would win gold.

Image courtesy: Oneindia

5. Aamir’s Total Fanboy Moment

Just when you thought Aamir was done being wholesome, he casually admitted he agreed to his ‘Coolie’ cameo without even hearing the script, just for Thalaivar. Seriously, can we bottle this mutual respect and sell it? The way he spoke about Rajinikanth’s impact on his life was next level, and you could feel the aashirwaad energy in the air.

Thalaivar Magic, Star Power & Full-On Feels—The Night Had It All!

The ‘Coolie’ audio launch wasn’t just a movie event; it was a full-blown celebration of everything we love about mass cinema: cheers, hugs, roast battles, and heartfelt tributes. So, which moment got you screaming at your screen? Drop your favs in the comments, and let’s relive the madness together!