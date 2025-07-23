‘Coolie’: Third single ‘Powerhouse’ celebrates superstar Rajinikanth with ‘Breaking Bad’ references

Rajinikanth is back and he’s not just breaking the internet, he’s breaking bad. With the latest track ‘Powerhouse’ from his upcoming film ‘Coolie’, Thalaivar has dropped a vibe so powerful, meme-makers are already on their third round of remix reels. This isn’t your usual mass-entry anthem; it’s a heady mix of Kollywood swag, global pop-culture, and the kind of thumping music you just can’t sit still for. So, why’s everyone obsessed? Let’s decode the madness, one punchy reason at a time.

Image courtesy: Pinterest

1. Anirudh’s Musical Masterstroke

Anirudh Ravichander is honestly on a streak longer than your friend’s Netflix watchlist. ‘Powerhouse’ proves, once again, that this guy was born to make mass bangers, especially when Rajinikanth’s in the frame. Blending old-school Tamil beats with new-age rap (and that chef’s kiss drop!), he’s delivered a track that hits both the dance floor and the nostalgia nerve. If you caught the live gig in Hyderabad, you already know fans were vibing so hard, even aunties in the crowd started headbanging. Anirudh x Thalaivar is a combo no one’s getting bored of anytime soon.

2. The ‘Breaking Bad’ Connection

Hold onto your lab coats, because ‘Powerhouse’ smartly throws in a few ‘Breaking Bad’ references that’ll make both Thamizhan and Heisenberg proud. From Easter egg lyrics to stylish nods in the visuals, the song bridges two worlds with zero cringe and total finesse. Tamil cinema has flirted with global pop-culture before, but this time it’s next-level. Imagine Rajni as Walter White, but with more gold chains and fewer chemistry lessons. The crossovers are making OG stans and Netflix loyalists equally hyped.

3. Rajinikanth’s Unstoppable Swag

Just when you think Thalaivar’s done showing off, he hits you with a move that reminds you age is just a number (and he’s still got the cheat code). Behind-the-scenes clips show Rajinikanth with energy that would make Gen-Z influencers look tired. Social media is overflowing with fans losing it over his epic presence, with some calling this his best dance number since ‘Kaala’ and ‘Petta’. It’s nostalgia, it’s adrenaline, and it’s peak Rajini, accept no substitutes.

4. The Visual Spectacle

This song isn’t just an audio treat, it’s a full-on feast for your eyeballs. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj goes wild with vibrant sets and choreography that flip between classic Tamil and modern gangster aesthetics. Watch closely and you’ll spot visual Easter eggs paying homage to both local roots and ‘Breaking Bad’, think kuthu beats meets calculated chaos. Every frame is a meme waiting to happen, and honestly, we’re here for the drama and the denim.

Image courtesy: SoundCloud

5. Fan Frenzy and Social Media Buzz

Who needs caffeine when Twitter and Insta are melting under hashtags like #Powerhouse and #RajinikanthRoars? The hype has catapulted ‘Coolie’ to the top of everyone’s anticipation list, with the song’s launch amplifying buzz for the full movie. If this is just the single, get your popcorn ready for the main course.

Image courtesy: News18

‘Powerhouse’ isn’t just a song, it’s a full-on event, like Pongal, but with more bass drops and global vibes. With Rajinikanth’s legendary charisma, Anirudh’s earworm genius, and a sprinkle of ‘Breaking Bad’ energy, it’s the mashup we never knew we needed!