Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcome a baby girl

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have just welcomed a baby girl! From undercover couple moves to the parenthood reveal, these two have been a solid blend of filmy romance and #CoupleGoals IRL. Buckle up, because we’re about to relive some adorable moments from their fairytale journey, grab your tissues (and popcorn), ‘cause this ride’s all aww, no flaws.

1. The Secret Romance That Had Us Guessing

Was it love? Was it just PR? For years, Kiara and Sidharth had us playing India’s favourite game show: “Are They or Aren’t They?” The rumors seriously kicked off post ‘Shershaah’, with every sneaky Insta like and blink-and-miss comment fueling our inner Sherlock.

2. The Fairytale Wedding That Broke the Internet

Their wedding was intimate, aesthetic AF, and Instagram royalty. They dethroned everyone with those viral photos, seriously!. If there were a national award for ‘Most Lit Marriage Photos, ’ they’d have swept it.

3. The Adorable Pregnancy Announcement

Cutest plot twist: In Feb 2025, the couple dropped a joint ‘baby socks’ Insta post and broke the internet (again). The caption “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” had even the most hardcore meme pages going full mush. Fans and celebs hit the comments with enough love to make Cupid jealous. Seriously, this was next-level wholesomeness.

4. The Met Gala Debut of the Baby Bump

Kiara rocking her pregnancy glow at the Met Gala? That’s not just serving looks; that’s serving legendary mom-to-be energy. She stunned in a Gaurav Gupta gown that shouted “Yaaas, queen!” and fashion critics literally could not deal. Desi moms everywhere had a new style icon, Kiara made the baby bump trendier than the PSL season.

5. The Arrival of Their Little Princess

And finally, on July 15, 2025, the moment all of #SidKiara fandom waited for, a baby girl entered the chat. Both mom and baby are doing well, and the anticipation for that first glimpse is realer than Monday blues. Manifesting adorable family portraits and hoping they drop the tiny princess’s name soon, because we’re already invested!

From reel-life co-stars to real-life partners (and now total pro parents), Kiara and Sidharth’s story feels like a whole Bollywood script packed with romance, style, suspense, and finally, some solid baby fever. Here’s to the late-night diaper sprints and lifelong adorable chaos!