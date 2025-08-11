Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29: Is Rajamouli considering this interesting title?

It’s not every day that Tollywood and pan-India fans unite for a collective meltdown, but SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated project, tentatively titled SSMB29, is doing just that. With just a few Insta teases, a lion, a passport, and a heap of cryptic captions, Rajamouli has managed to push everyone’s curiosity to infinity and beyond. Add Mahesh Babu’s classic one-liners and Priyanka Chopra’s “Finally” to the mix, and suddenly, every fam group chat has become an SSMB29 theory thread. Buckle up, because this film has the internet running wilder than a Tollywood interval fight scene.

Instagram Announcement That Broke the Internet

Rajamouli dropped a subtle-yet-not-so-subtle Insta post featuring a lion (rawr) and a passport, no context, just vibes. Fans immediately connected the dots, sparking rumours that our hero is about to go full ‘Indiana Jones meets Simba’ in Africa. The comment section? A glorious chaos of speculation, meme templates, and people going ham with their dream cast lists. Image courtesy India Today

Mahesh Babu’s Epic Pokiri Callback

Mahesh Babu being his ultimate cool self replied with, “Ek baar commitment kar diya toh, main khud ki bhi nahi sunta.” Yeah, he did just quote his iconic ‘Pokiri’ punchline in the comments. Instant internet explosion. That’s hero material; who needs PR when you’ve got self-aware hero banter?



Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Finally’ Comment Was a Mood

Just when you thought the excitement couldn’t get any bigger, global star Priyanka Chopra dropped a “Finally” under Rajamouli’s post, instantly making every fan feel extremely seen and validated. If PC herself is hyped, you know this film’s got serious heat.



Rumours: Indiana Jones Goes Desi, Africa Edition

The grapevine says SSMB29 will be an action-adventure epic set in Africa, think ancient secrets, wild landscapes, and Mahesh Babu in explorer mode. Some say it might be inspired by true events, just with extra Rajamouli masala sprinkled in. Honestly, if Mahesh Babu ends up cracking codes and dodging boulders, we’re here for it.

Image courtesy India Today Pre-Production Is In Beast Mode

While we all play FBI with Rajamouli’s hints, word is the production team has gone full throttle, gearing up for an international schedule. Reports hint at a major chunk being shot abroad, and with Rajamouli steering the ship, expect a visual feast. Hype levels: Mount Everest. Image courtesy Cinejosh Internet Meme Fest: SSMB29 Edition

Every sneak peek or vague comment has triggered a meme-rain on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Reddit. From calling it ‘Ramarajyam with Lions’ to Mahesh Babu swinging on vines, desi netizens remain undefeated in turning the suspense into a non-stop meme carnival. There you go! With official confirmations still in the air, SSMB29 is already living rent-free in our minds. Whether it’s African adventures, meme-worthy teasers, or Mahesh Babu just being a king, this film is proof that Tollywood knows how to keep us on tenterhooks. So, what do you think Rajamouli’s next title should be?