Fanwars? Yes. But Cricket Fan Wars? HELL YES!

Basically, lafda in any form is our favourite genre of entertainment. But when you mix it with the likes of a fan frenzy country that is India, you get something which is anything but sane.

Man Covers His Car With Virat Kohli Pictures, And We ARE SCREAMINGGGG

So… there’s a video circulating showing a man driving past on the road with a fully Virat Kohli-themed car (it really was like a rolling tribute to Kohli). The entire outer surface of the car is bombarded with pictures and stickers of King Kohli.

Another guy on a bike rode up next to him and attempted to start an argument by saying “Dhoni Is Better,” while trying to ignite the classic cricket fan argument that so many of us have at home with buddies every weekend.

And yes, with our dads too!

The guy in the Kohli car just calmly rolled his window back up. On the window is another picture of Kohli.

Bahaha, that is some cold blooded reply out there!

The Internet’s conclusion was “Elite!”

Honestly, there are no fans like Cricket fans in India! Supporting a player isn’t just about watching games; it becomes an extension of who you are, what your religion is, what your relationship is, and how crazy you are for them, and now it also involves what your car looks like inside.

If you thought that was crazy… check out the rest of Team Unhinged.

3 Wildest Virat Kohli Fan Moments 🤣

A guy with 16 Virat Kohli tattoos

If “dedication” was a person, it would be Pintu from Odisha.

Pintu became internationally famous when reports surfaced that he has 16 separate tattoos dedicated to Virat Kohli, all over his body. No 1 tattoo, not 2 tattoos, but 16!!!

At this point, your body isn’t your body, it is a tribute documentary. According to reports, his Kohli-coded tattoos are not limited to just the number 18 and a likeness of his face but also include references to various milestones in his life as well as multiple cricket images and symbols relating specifically to Kohli as a player. Behera, who is a contractor from Berhampur, said he wants to be known as Virat’s biggest admirer.

Sir, Mission accomplished!

Adding to the awesomeness of this story, Behera did not just stop at getting all of these tattoos. He has been at all of Kohli’s games, travelled to watch India play in different locations, and even wished that Kohli would someday see him in the crowd. His wish finally came true in 2019, when Behera was able to meet Kohli in Visakhapatnam. Kohli recognized the tattoos on him, and this was more like the after-credit scene of a superhero movie.

While many fans buy jerseys, posters, etc., Behera took it to the next level by getting inked permanently and making a commitment.

Bhaiya commitment king in a world of commitment phobics hain, just like his idol <3

2. The Fan Who Delayed His Wedding Until Kohli Scored Century Number 71

People wait to find the right person to be with, others wait to develop as people emotionally, and Aman Agarwal chose to wait for Kohli’s 71st international century.

With Kohli’s lack of producing centuries (from late 2019 until September of 2022), many fans around the world started making extremely dramatic mannats in hopes that Kohli would produce another century; however, Aman took it one step further than most and showed up with a sign saying he wouldn’t get married until Kohli scored century number 71.

Bahaha, what? That’s more pressure than even King Kohli can handle.

For your reference, Kohli scored his 70th century in November of 2019; therefore, Aman has been waiting for over two years for Kohli to get another century. There was a long-ass time where he just wasn’t able to perform, the captaincy changed hands, people flipped out on social media, TV shows went nuts, and, like, every one of Kohli’s innings was an event in and of themselves.

While this was going on, Aman was apparently still holding true to his bachelor clause he put in place.

Then in September 2022, Kohli hit his 71st century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup after three full years of him being “shitty” in the world’s opinion.

Then came the cinematic plot twist. In January 2023, Aman got married. On the same day Aman got married, Kohli scored his 74th century. Aman later posted that he asked for the 71st century from Kohli but instead, he gifted him the 74th on his wedding day.

He randomly hybridized his life milestones with another man’s cricket bat hitting and somehow made it incredible!

3. The Couple That Named Their Kid Virat And Had An Entire RCB Reveal

If you thought being a fan ended at the social media bio, a couple from Maharashtra would disagree.

Recently they went viral for naming their newborn son, Virat, after Kohli. That’s dope! But, they didn’t stop at the name. They turned the entire baby naming ceremony into a full event worthy of a franchise title.

The now-viral clip of the family gathered around a decorated stage that had a curtain that would open to reveal an RCB jersey with the name “Virat” and number “18” (Kohli’s iconic jersey number) was half a baby naming ceremony and half like an IPL launch event.

The video received millions of views in a matter of days, with users commenting how cute, funny and “Indian” this was. In our country, a child can be born and within moments have allegiance to a sports team!

Some people joked that this child has to be able to master the cover drive by the time he is five. Others commented that the child’s first word will be, “Ee Sala Cup Namde.”

Haha no pressure, little buddy!

At this point, being a Kohli fan has become like a performance art, and no one is complaining.

Toodlessss.