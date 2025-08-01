Welcome to the world of MAYA, a mind expanding new narrative universe from Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad director Anand Gandhi and from SHASN and AZADI game designer-tech specialist Zain Memon. This is not just another sci-fi fantasy launch. It is a bold exploration of AI, control, and what freedom truly means in the digital age.

What if the algorithm could predict every single future except yours?

Launching globally with its first novel Maya: Seed Takes Root on August 19 2025, MAYA introduces a mythology designed for the AI era. This universe spans books, graphic novels, films, games, and more. It was built over four years with the help of evolutionary biologists, linguists, architects, philosophers, system theorists, and world builders. As Memon explains, “Each new medium deepens the mythos of the MAYA universe, ensuring that each expression offers both a standalone experience and a piece of a larger puzzle.”

In the world of MAYA, citizens are “tethered” to a network of sentinent trees known simply as Maya. Every thought, action, and emotion is harvested and modeled. Amortal entities called Divyas use this data to nudge—not rule—citizens. As Gandhi puts it, “We are telling the story of the future of control where humanity is no longer ruled by force or fear but by persuasion.”

But there is one thing they cannot predict. The person who goes offline.

And that is where the story begins. In a future where surveillance is the norm and desire is shaped, the quiet act of going offline becomes revolutionary. MAYA does not hand you a hero or a prophecy. It presents you with a mirror.

This is not a universe of good versus evil. It dives deep into the contradictions defining our time, truth versus dogma, freedom versus control, innovation versus stagnation. Every perspective matters. Each character is part of a larger philosophical inquiry into identity, autonomy, and the architecture of belief.

Crafted at the intersection of behavioral psychology and political philosophy, Maya: Seed Takes Root is the first chapter of an expansive universe. The Divyas may be amortal, but unpredictability, that very human trait, might just be their undoing.

So let’s brace ourselves, as we step into MAYA Universe to take hold of our reality before the algorithm manipulates it for us!