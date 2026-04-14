The social media sangathan has moved on to its next big story: What’s the real deal with our fave celebs’ family dynamics? This time around, cricketing brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya are the topic of discussion.

For years, they have been regarded as one of the top-duos of Indian Cricket, the ultimate example of “Do bhai, Dono Tabaahi” But now, fans across Reddit, X and the viral corners of the web are questioning if something is wrong with this story or with the brothers’ relationship.

Hmm, sus!

Hardik Pandya-Krunal Pandya Beef: All There Is To Be Known

There have been no formal statements made regarding any potential feud by either brother or their family. So no, there are no big statements, no obscure quotes and no public break.

But that does not mean the buas and fufas and chachas and chachis on the Internet won’t get in the way of this family tree and draw conclusions.

So yeah, this hasn’t stopped the internet from coming up with a tier 1, 2, and 3 multi-prong investigation into what happened.

Using social media activity, body language while playing professional cricket, family-only events, and amount of likes on Instagram as proof, internet sleuths are busy at work.

Missing Instagram Congratulations? Kyun Pandya Brothers?

This investigation kicked off after Hardik and Krunal’s brother won an ICC T20 World Cup in 2026. After that win, Hardik received a ton of congratulatory messages from people all over (and rightfully so).

Pandya was basking in all the attention and the aura farming he SO massively did.

However, some fans almost immediately noticed that his brother Krunal did not post anything publically regarding Hardik’s win.

Hmm, the plot thickenssss.

This might not mean much for a typical family or friendship. However, in the world of famous siblings, an absent Instagram post is sometimes enough to spark a national dilemma.

As another example, Krunal’s wife (Pankhuri Sharma) never made a public congratulations for Hardik, did not like the posts associated with Hardik’s win and never posted anything on the Instagram accounts associated with Hardik’s win.

There were a lot of theories about how “Pandya Pride” has gone through ups and downs for a while now.

Next is the Stadium Absenteeism Theory: Hardik-Krunal Rivalry

Another thing that caused a stir online was Krunal and Pankhuri being seemingly missing from the stands for the entire run of the ICC T20 World Cup. Over the years, the Pandya family has always been spotted together at major sporting events where Hardik has participated.

This time people seemed to be just as confused with the absence of his bhai and bhabhi at the ground as they were with their absence in the digital space.

None of this verifies or disqualifies anything; people can be busy, private, or some may choose not to post.

But nah ah ah, social media doesn’t always let logic get in the way of a great storyline.

Insert New Plot Twist: Mahieka Sharma

The speculation continued to increase as Hardik’s new public relationship began to receive HUGE bouts of attention. Models and actors were being spotted with Hardik around the tournament and at stadium venues, reports indicated that Mahieka was seen helping Hardik’s son Agastya during matches.

Following India’s victory, Hardik mentioned Mahieka during his post-game celebrations; report indicates he referred to Mahieka as his “good luck charm’ and during his field celebrations he called Mahieka “Meri Missus”.

It’s been split between “Team Natasa” and “Team Mahieka.”

After Hardik and Natasa divorced in July 2024, many fans started talking about Krunal and Pankhuri still being connected with Natasa and her son.

There is no factual information about family divisions. However, it is rare for neutrality to survive once a side is made on the internet.

Tensions Rise During IPL 2026: Hardik-Krunal Rivalry

After things had seemingly calmed down a bit, IPL 2026 happened, and things heated up again.

During the Mumbai Indians vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore match at Wankhede Stadium, Krunal Pandya was seen celebrating Hardik Pandya’s wicket very aggressively. (Yes, Kohli Vai se bhi zyada).

However, since Hardik and Krunal were on opposing teams, it was a normal and standard sporting moment.

However, on social media, fans don’t generally interpret sporting moments as normal.

Some fans said that Krunal’s celebration seemed overly aggressive. Many fans claimed the two brothers had minimal interaction during the match.

After the game, there were very many social media comments making statements like:

“There is definitely something between Krunal and Hardik.”

“Krunal Pandya never celebrated Hardik’s wicket like he did today.”

“I think they don’t get along very well at all.”

“Did Krunal even go to shake hands with Hardik? Are they together?”

So here’s where things get shady, because most of the accounts spreading rumours have intentionally ignored this statement.

Before the IPL game, Krunal tweeted here directly that he had spoken to Hardik about facing him on the pitch, and that there was no tension whatsoever. He said in the RCB video:

“Nothing changes. We both are quite good competitors, but we are brothers at the end of the day, so we’ll give everything on the field. May the best team win.”

This is a very clear public indication of this being true!

Bahahaha, crying!

The competitive spirit in sports is just a normal part of the game and a celebration after taking a wicket in a franchise could not be interpreted to translate to a feud.

Some of the users have stated that in the past there has been an other family issue related to their stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya, who has recently been accused of committing a 4.3 crore fraud.

This episode became a hot topic of discussion because it has been labelled as the first crack in the family.

So is there truth to this rift?

The simple and honest answer at this time is that nobody in the world outside of the family knows.

Right now, Reddit may think they have uncovered the tea and ripped apart the family tree for good, but in reality only Hardik and Krunal are truly aware of the nature of their relationship.

Until then, the internet will keep zooming in on the handshakes, Instagram likes, and wicket celebrations as if it is the last episode of Modern Family.