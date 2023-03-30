We’re 3 months into 2023, and it looks like the patriarchy and misogyny Boogeyman of ‘Why doesn’t this recently-married woman LOOK married?’ is back to haunt us. According to a now-deleted tweet by @Chevane, actor Kiara Advani wearing ripped, baggy jeans post getting married is an absolute no-no.

According to a screenshot of the tweet posted by editor and writer Rituparna Chatterjee, Mohan said, "What compels a newly wed bride to dress like this? Blindly following fashion?" To which, Chatterjee has responded by saying "Comfort."

It’s sad to think that we’re still dealing with people who demand that women dress a certain way, especially after they get married. Why is there so much pressure on women to exist in a certain way? It seems ridiculous at this point that we’re even having to address this problematic way of thinking.

Comfort. pic.twitter.com/W1AE3MeOVp — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 29, 2023 Here’s how the internet has responded to the strange commentary about the actor’s attire.

So I presume you wear dhoti to all events – office, shopping for groceries, cinema etc? Because if you don't, kindly refrain from defining what's modern for women — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 29, 2023

Do the men wear full Manyavar costume at airports after marriage? Jaan lelo bachhe ki. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) March 29, 2023

It is exhausting being a woman. Everybody always has some shitty opinion or the other on how they should behave https://t.co/RofEk1RPDd — rujuta (@ObliqueRays) March 30, 2023

Why can't people just mind their own business? Why do they have to comment on women's clothes all the time? — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) March 29, 2023

@Chevane please advise us the time period during which the newly wed women should not wear torn jeans?

Any such advisory for newly wed men? — Ranjit Kumar (@RanjitOne) March 30, 2023

Bride or not, she and everyone else have the right to wear whatever they want to. Calm yourself, Shivani. — Pranaadhika Sinha Devburman 🇺🇦 (@pranaadhika) March 30, 2023

So as per sanskaari Bharatiya naari Shivani, she should be in a silk lehenga choli with full jadao set, mojris,parandi and Chooda, all ready to fly out … and oh yes sindoor,mangalsutra,toe rings — Geetanjali Singh Bhat (@geetanjali_bhat) March 29, 2023

This is for real, I mean we are still defining how women should dress pre and post marriage. — asiya khan (@asiyakhantrees) March 29, 2023

how hard is it for people to just let women live their lives the way they want to geez — Neha (@NehaBh_) March 29, 2023

Let's go with the very basic "choice". Her life, her clothes, her wish!!

When will people rise above this petty habit of commenting on other people's appearances?? 🙄 — candid_about_life (@durbaray) March 30, 2023

Shivani ji is the sort of Bua Ji at every family gathering that my sisters and bhabhi’s run away from. Don’t be like Shivani Ji. Let people live, regardless of how sad your own life may be. — £Foolish (@NarayanK86) March 30, 2023

But they are comfortable poking their nose into others' lives 😀 — Anita Jacob (@AnitaJacobJain1) March 29, 2023

Freedom of Choice! UskiMarzi ! — Nobody … (@durga_im) March 29, 2023

Classic example of women oppressing women. — Thouba Thockchom (@ThoubaThockchom) March 30, 2023

Why can’t people just mind their own Business? — Aakash Ee Sala Cup Namde (@RockingStarKASH) March 29, 2023

Society demands that a newly wed bride wear red shaded saree and dozens of colorful bangles on both hands and half a kilo sindhoor on forehaead



TO IDENTIFY that she is NEWLY MARRIED



Groom?

No expectations, no demands please — Cataleya🛡️ (@catale7a) March 30, 2023

Let a woman breathe FFs ! It’s infuriating to see a woman taking a dig at another ! This is 2023. C’mon !! https://t.co/d5yE0CX4yU — 𝘈 𝘯 𝘯 𝘪 𝘦 (@miss_frivolous_) March 30, 2023