Madhya Pradesh government suspends 7 engineers over bridge with 90-degree turn in Bhopal

Welcome to the bridge that’s literally making people take a sharp turn, both on roads and online! Bhopal’s infamous 90-degree railway overbridge near Aishbagh Stadium just landed itself into the centre of memes, outrage, and a whole lotta facepalms. What was supposed to be an ₹18 crore shortcut has turned into India’s latest engineering ‘plot twist’, proving once again: sometimes the road less travelled is just… impractical. If you’ve ever failed at Geometry, don’t worry, turns out you could still become a bridge designer (just kidding, sort of).

1. The ‘U-Turn’ of Engineering

Whoever said ‘life is a highway’ clearly didn’t expect a highway with a 90-degree turn. This overbridge was supposed to ease Bhopal’s traffic woes, but its sudden right-angle swing now means drivers might need Fast & Furious skills just to survive the commute.

2. Suspension Bridge: Engineers Face the Music

Accountability alert: This time, it wasn’t just netizens dropping the ban hammer. After the design went viral for all the wrong reasons, Madhya Pradesh CM stepped in and eight engineers (including two big bosses) got suspended faster than you can say ‘yeh kya kar diya?’ A retired superintendent engineer is also in the firing line, while both the agency and design consultant have been duly blacklisted for their ‘creative’ vision.

3. Meme Fest: Social Media’s Take

Picture this: Twitter threads longer than Sarafa Bazaar queues and memes comparing the turn to Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road. That’s exactly what happened when folks saw the bridge, with classic quips about needing a driving license plus a gym membership for the steering wheel workout.

4. Safety First: NHAI’s Red Flag

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) was clearly not vibing with the daredevil design either. Their report straight up red-flagged the bridge, warning drivers to treat it like a literal slow-mo challenge, keep it under 35–40 km/h or else risk skidding, thanks to the bridge’s ultra-slim width and that wild right angle. They’re now suggesting rumble strips, speed breakers, and presumably, a quick prayer before your turn.

5. The Road Ahead: Redesign and Reassurance

Okay, so it’s not all doom and drift! The authorities are hustling to fix this epic design fail. A band of chief engineers is now brainstorming a safer option, working on turning the “OMG” angle into a smoother curve (and maybe restoring some faith in public projects).

What’s Your Take?

Infrastructure is supposed to make life easier, not turn every day into a real-life Need for Speed level. So, what do you think?