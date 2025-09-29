Just when you thought Delhi had seen peak jugaad, this case walks in and says, “Hold my fake UN card.” If you’ve ever rolled your eyes at someone flexing random ‘high-level contacts’, buckle up, because this molestation case is dripping with fake power. The only thing more outrageous than the allegations is the props: police say the accused channeled full villain energy with fake ‘UN’ and ‘BRICS’ visiting cards, a blue diplomatic number plate, and alleged PMO name-drops. Let’s break down the whole circus, no filter, no drama, just the straight-up facts you need to know.

Image courtesy Deccan Herald

1. So, Here’s What Actually Went Down

The timeline reads like a messed-up thriller, except it’s all too real for the survivors. After nearly 50 days dodging cops, the accused, boss of a management institute and self-styled “godman”, was finally nabbed in an Agra hotel in the dead of night. Multiple women students alleged harassment, intimidation, and surveillance; the police have now recorded their statements under BNSS, and the court has sent the accused to five days in police custody for deep-dive interrogation. Investigators are probing whether hostel CCTV evidence was tampered with, and the parent religious body wasted no time distancing itself with a classic “yeh hamara banda nahi hai” move. For the survivors? Nothing but respect for speaking up, Delhi’s digging for truth, and there’s no looking back.

2. The ‘Big Man’ Flex: Fake UN & BRICS Cards

We all know that one person who’ll drop “Mera chacha PMO mein hai” at the first sign of trouble. But this takes it to multiverse levels, cops say the accused had not one but two fake visiting cards: one declaring himself a ‘UN Permanent Ambassador,’ the other as a ‘BRICS Joint Commission Member/Indian Special Envoy.’ To complete the look, there was a bougie car at the institute rocking a forged UN-style plate (’39 UN 1’)! Hello, scam documentary energy. Police have filed a separate FIR for those, too. Apparently, he also threw around phone calls hinting at PMO links, peak desi intimidation playbook: name-drop, forge, repeat.

Image courtesy Financial Express/X

3. Inside The Campus: CCTV Feeds, Late-Night Summons, Fear

Forget about chill hostel life, allegations say the accused accessed CCTV feeds from his phone, keeping tabs on students in sensitive zones. Multiple survivors shared that they received inappropriate messages, felt coerced into late-night meetings, and were threatened if they didn’t comply. There were even forced name changes, because why stop at just one red flag? Forensic teams are now cracking open seized DVRs and mapping the digital footprints to line up the tech with the testimonies.

4. The Chase: 15+ Hideouts, Hotel-Hopping & The Arrest

The hunt for this guy honestly sounded like the plot twist you’d expect from a chase sequence. Over 15 hideouts, shifting hotels (often near religious places to blend in, ‘incognito mode’ IRL), and finally, the police swooped in Agra at 3:30 am. Now, he’s under tough questioning: How’d he slip through so many nets? Who helped him? Police are deep-diving into call records, vehicles, and any enablers who deserve their own episode of ‘How Not To Be Caught’. The puzzle’s still unfolding, but honestly, the script is already wilder than most thrillers, minus the glam and with real people’s trauma at stake.

5. Red Flags 101: Spotting Fake Authority IRL

Real authorities have official listing sites, strict designation protocols, and email domains you can Google (like .un.org, gov.in). Diplomatic number plates are NOT for jugaad; they have formats and permissions. So, when someone flexes a big post or whips out an ‘envoy’ card, verify before you amplify. On campus (or on the job), keep track of your interactions, use internal POSH channels, and speak up. The faster you escalate, the tougher it is for fraudsters to hide.

Conclusion

Aisa fraud flex dekh ke honestly, bas one thought: real power doesn’t need fake badges, blue plates, or drama. If our institutions stay vigilant and students know it’s okay to speak up early, the next scammer is getting nowhere. What do you think?