CCTV cameras to be fixed in 74,000 coaches: Railways

Indian Railways is pulling out all the stops to make our journeys safer! With plans to deck out 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives with CCTV cameras, our train rides are officially entering their tech-savvy era. So, whether you’re a window-seat dreamer or a chai-sutta break kinda traveler, here’s what this massive move means for every single one of us.

1. What’s the Big Deal?

Indian Railways is gearing up to install CCTV cameras in every nook and cranny, think 74,000 coaches and 15,000 locomotives, all getting four dome cameras per coach (two at each entrance) and six in every locomotive. The scale? Mind = Blown. It’s like turning every train into a fortress on wheels, keeping an eye out so you can chill and enjoy the view.

2. Safety First, Privacy Intact

Don’t worry, Big Brother isn’t watching you sleep or eat that leftover paratha. The CCTVs are strictly chilling near the doors, focused only on entrances and exits, not inside your private berths or compartments. Indian Railways knows the importance of personal space (we fight enough for it during rush hour) and is keeping your privacy intact. Mischief-makers, though, better watch out!

3. Tech-Savvy Surveillance

These aren’t your regular CCTV cams; they come with superhero-level features! Even when the train is zooming at over 100 kmph or it’s pitch dark, these cameras will deliver crisp, clear footage. With AI integration thrown in, suspicious activities will get flagged faster than you can say “arre bhai, kya scene hai?” Feels like we’re starring in our sci-fi travel movie, right?

4. Trials and Triumphs

This isn’t just some jugaad; rigorous trials have already been done, especially across Northern Railway coaches and locomotives. The pilot runs scored high on feedback, and that’s what paved the way for an all-India rollout. If it ain’t broke, roll it out across 74,000 coaches, am I right? It feels pretty boss to know we’re getting tested and approved for security.

5. The Road Ahead

What’s next? Over the coming months, expect to spot more of these cameras (and maybe fewer sketchy characters) on your train rides. With tighter surveillance, it’s only up from here (hopefully) for passenger safety and crime deterrence. In short: fewer “uh-oh” moments, more chilled-out Insta reels from your berth.

With Indian Railways flexing its tech muscles, our train journeys are set to be safer than ever before. So, are you ready to ride into this new era of smart travel?