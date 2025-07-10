Investing in rare gems sounds like a surefire way to sparkle up your portfolio, right? But what if that dazzling deal turns out to be a dud? That’s exactly what happened to a Hyderabad businessman who thought he was buying authentic Kashmir blue sapphires, only to discover he’d been duped out of a whopping ₹3 crore. Let’s break down this gem of a scam and see how the Jammu Police stepped in to set things right.

1. Yeh Scam Kuch Zyada Hi Shiny Tha

Mir Firasath Ali Khan from Hyderabad was living the high-roller dream until two smooth-talking gentlemen from Jammu, Mohammed Rayaz and Mohammed Taj Khan, slid into his DMs (okay, not literally, but you get the vibe). These guys promised him rare Kashmir blue sapphires worth ₹25 crore. Naturally, our man saw a straight-up shortcut to billionaire status and handed over a cool ₹3 crore for the gems. Spoiler alert: The only thing authentic here was the jugaad-level scam.

Image courtesy: Global Kashmir

2. Sapphires Ka Scene: Real, Fake, Aur FOMO

Kashmir blue sapphires are like the Birkin Bags of the gem world, rare, oh-so-pricey, and high-key desirable. Unfortunately, what our friend got was the gem equivalent of a fake Yeezy, but with less resale value. When the stones turned out to be duds, the heartbreak must’ve hit harder than a plot twist in a daily soap. Moral of the story? Not everything that sparkles is sapphire!

Image courtesy: Precious Earth

3. Police Wale Did Not Come To Play

The moment the scam hit the fan, SDPO Bakshi Nagar (Dr. Satish Bhardwaj) and his squad went full CID mode. They investigated, nabbed the conmen, and recovered ₹62 lakh from the accused, along with enough fake sapphire necklaces to make a Sooraj Barjatya wedding look underdressed. The cherry on top? Legal action was slapped quicker than “Kanta Laga” played at a wedding, with properties being attached under Section 107 of BNSS.

4. Scam Proof Like a Boss: Your 101 On Not Getting Duped

Look, if someone promises you a treasure chest for the price of a double cheeseburger, pause and smell the scam. Here’s your anti-dupe checklist:

– Always get those big-ticket items verified by certified experts (because Google-ji can only do so much).

– If a deal seems too good to be true, trust your inner aunt and ask twice.

– Check seller backgrounds like you’d check your ex’s new Insta stories, thoroughly, and with receipts! Oh, and documentation is your BFF.

Conclusion: Trust, But Verify, Because FOMO Isn’t Worth Your Funds

While the allure of rare gems can be tempting, it’s crucial to keep your wits about you and not let the sparkle blind your judgment. Have you ever encountered a deal that seemed too good to be true?