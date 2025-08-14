In association with Vim

If you walked past Reliance SMART Bazaar in Seawoods this August during the Full Paisa Vasool Sale, you might have noticed something unusual. The billboards for the campaign seemed incorrect at first glance, with upside down or flipped text that made no immediate sense. But when you looked down at the spotless floor, the reflection revealed the correct message in perfect clarity. In a clever surprise for shoppers, the reflection also revealed exclusive offers on Vim Ultrapro Floor Cleaner that were available in store, turning a creative visual idea into a direct incentive for customers. This bold creative choice tied directly into the campaign concept of showcasing a cleaner India starting at home, proving that sometimes you need a fresh perspective to see the full picture.

A Billboard Twist That Made People Look Twice

Turning a Floor into a Storytelling Canvas

The campaign concept was more than just a visual trick. It connected deeply with Vim’s brand message that building a cleaner India begins at home. By using the floor itself as part of the advertising, the creative execution reminded people that the foundation of a brighter and more progressive nation lies in the simple act of keeping our personal spaces clean. The reflections were not only visually striking but also symbolic, turning the floor into a stage for the message and making the audience part of the story.

Showcasing the Power of Vim Ultrapro Floor Cleaner

At the heart of this initiative was the product itself, Vim Ultrapro Floor Cleaner. This premium cleaner uses patented biodegradable polymer technology and probiotic actives to deliver deep cleaning performance. It ensures one hundred percent tough stain removal and leaves behind a long lasting fragrance that can last up to four hours, transforming the atmosphere of the home. By combining powerful cleaning action with environmentally responsible innovation, the product reflects the balance of performance and care that the campaign aimed to communicate.

Srinandan Sundaram, Home Care General Manager for Hindustan Unilever, said, “Independence Day is a time to celebrate our nation’s progress, and cleanliness is an integral part of that journey. Along these lines, Vim has recently launched the Vim Ultrapro Floor Cleaner range with patented biodegradable polymer technology and probiotic actives, delivering deep cleaning and enhanced performance. This campaign brings alive the message that building a cleaner India begins at home, while offering shoppers a memorable and rewarding brand experience during the festive season.”

An Independence Day Campaign with a Deeper Message

Launching the campaign around Independence Day brought an added layer of meaning. The visual creativity was more than just advertising; it became a celebration of national pride and civic responsibility. The idea tied the theme of cleanliness to India’s progress, reminding people that patriotism is not only expressed through flags and parades but also through everyday contributions such as maintaining clean and healthy living environments.

Bringing the Experience to Life at Reliance SMART Bazaar

The on ground activation at Reliance SMART Bazaar in Seawoods brought the campaign to life. Shoppers were drawn in by the out of home billboards and their intriguing reflections, and once inside, they experienced the spotless floors in person. The combination of outdoor advertising, reflective messaging, and exclusive point of sale offers made the activation memorable and engaging. Thousands of shoppers participated, turning curiosity into engagement and engagement into action, all while connecting with the campaign’s message and product promise.

A Clear Vision for a Cleaner India

In every element, from the incorrect billboards to the interactive reflections and the in store experience, the brand message was clear. Building a cleaner India begins at home. Vim reinforced this vision with a campaign that showcased product innovation, inspired civic responsibility, and gave shoppers tangible rewards for engaging with the message.

With this initiative, Vim and Reliance SMART Bazaar delivered a campaign that was innovative, patriotic and product focused, a true reflection of the cleaner and brighter India we all aspire to create.