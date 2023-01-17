Rohit Sharma-led India’s national cricket team on Sunday won the third ODI match against Sri Lanka by 317 runs and clinched the three-match series 3-0. While the tournament was a treat to watch, Indian bowler Mohammad Shami and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka’s run-out incident in the first ODI has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t quite pleased with captain Rohit Sharma’s approach towards the recent mankading incident. Ashwin’s reaction to it has caught our attention.
Apparently, Shami had run-out Shanaka at the non-striker’s end after noticing that the Sri Lankan skipper had left the crease early in the last over. However, Rohit withdrew Shami’s appeal and Shanaka, who was batting at 98, later went on to score a century. Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts about the incident saying that a run-out at the non-striker’s end remains a ‘legitimate’ form of dismissal.
A Twitter user, @AsliBCCIWomen, posted some screenshots of Ashwin’s YouTube video on Twitter. “Ashwin 🙂 Echoing the sentiments of so many of us…” the tweet reads.
“Of course, Shami’s run out. When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker’s end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So many people tweeted about that immediately. I am going to keep repeating only one thing, guys. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal,” Ashwin said in his video.
“And if you ask an lbw appeal, or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure with the appeal like a Sarath Kumar or an Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati,” he added.
Meanwhile, after the match, captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the run-out in discussion. “Mohammad Shami went for the appeal, but Dasun Shanaka was batting on 98, so we didn’t want to get him out that way,” Sharma said. Watch his reaction here:
