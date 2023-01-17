Rohit Sharma-led India’s national cricket team on Sunday won the third ODI match against Sri Lanka by 317 runs and clinched the three-match series 3-0. While the tournament was a treat to watch, Indian bowler Mohammad Shami and Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka’s run-out incident in the first ODI has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wasn’t quite pleased with captain Rohit Sharma’s approach towards the recent mankading incident. Ashwin’s reaction to it has caught our attention.

Apparently, Shami had run-out Shanaka at the non-striker’s end after noticing that the Sri Lankan skipper had left the crease early in the last over. However, Rohit withdrew Shami’s appeal and Shanaka, who was batting at 98, later went on to score a century. Ashwin took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts about the incident saying that a run-out at the non-striker’s end remains a ‘legitimate’ form of dismissal.

A Twitter user, @AsliBCCIWomen, posted some screenshots of Ashwin’s YouTube video on Twitter. “Ashwin 🙂 Echoing the sentiments of so many of us…” the tweet reads.

Ashwin 🙂

Echoing the sentiments of so many of us here on #CricketTwitter. pic.twitter.com/lrZuYlF591 — Asli BCCI Women (@AsliBCCIWomen) January 15, 2023

"Of course, Shami's run out. When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker's end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So many people tweeted about that immediately. I am going to keep repeating only one thing, guys. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal," Ashwin said in his video.

“And if you ask an lbw appeal, or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure with the appeal like a Sarath Kumar or an Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati,” he added.

Exactly my point!!! Spirit of the game statment is a total lie! If shanaka would have caught/regular runout/bowled/stumped, would Rohit still let him go on to do century? @GareebAadmi007 @I_HardikShah_ https://t.co/OQXeDEiNmx — Sagar Ayachit (@SagarAyachit) January 15, 2023

Completely agree with Ashwin here and why I felt it was terrible of Rohit Sharma to throw his bowler under the bus like that. https://t.co/stzQmCAgHs — Uday Rana (@UdaySRana) January 15, 2023

Not just his role in destigmatising Mankading, @ashwinravi99's articulation about anything cricket is pure joy🙌 https://t.co/JTaza3QrM0 — Abhik Deb (@Urban_Inquilabi) January 17, 2023

Ashwin must be given credit for raising the issue against all the criticism he received. he is right ✅️ totally from day one. https://t.co/9LyNgLOJer — Ubaid Shafi (@ubaid_4) January 16, 2023

Anyone who thinks a game's rules should include sportsmanship and dumb shit like that, they are dumb.



Im so glad he fights for this stuff https://t.co/k7mPMrdL04 — Udit Ranasaria (@uditranasaria) January 15, 2023

Ashwin may not be captaining a cricket team right now. But he is my captain of reason. https://t.co/18h15ZC78w — cricBC (@cricBC) January 15, 2023

Ash Anna On Fire, As Usual 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6veK7fm7Na — Arun Showri (@runwrites) January 15, 2023

Yes my king ❤️ https://t.co/y2LuyBQdEP — umarr siddiqui (@umarrsiddiqui) January 15, 2023

only person sensible enough to speak for the bowlers https://t.co/xfhgNy3eRF — Vedansh Kodwani (@vedansh_77) January 15, 2023

Super brave of an active player like Ash to speak up against his own captain. Not many Indian players have this fearless approach to the game. https://t.co/BSBoegdve3 — Sidharth Sanjeev (@iamsidi23) January 15, 2023

Bravo @ashwinravi99 ! Completely agree and disappointed with @ImRo45 https://t.co/VHeIx4T179 — The Man with no name (@amrtansh) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, after the match, captain Rohit Sharma was asked about the run-out in discussion. “Mohammad Shami went for the appeal, but Dasun Shanaka was batting on 98, so we didn’t want to get him out that way,” Sharma said. Watch his reaction here:

