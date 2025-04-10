If you’re a Chennai Super Kings fan, this IPL season probably felt like watching your favorite superhero forget how to fly.

Yes, the unthinkable is happening—CSK might not make the playoffs, and suddenly “Whistle Podu” sounds more like a sad flute solo.

Wait… how did they get here?

This is the team that’s always in the mix. Always. The yellow army, the Thala factor, the most consistent team, and the impregnable fortress—the ones who don’t just play cricket, they dominate the IPL.

But this season? It’s a downward trajectory.

The batting’s been patchy.

The bowling’s been leaky.

And some match decisions had fans scratching their heads like, “Is this even CSK?”

Wrong to blame only one clog?

Agreed, Dhoni has been coming in way too late in the batting order. But despite that and being 43, being the highest run getter for your team just shows how out of shape the rest of the squad is.

And if this really is his final season, does he deserve to go out like this?

Absolutely not. At least put up a show before going out.

Cracks in the Kingdom

CSK’s always been known for their calm, collected gameplay.

But now, the once unshakeable fortress looks… shakier.

They’ve lost matches they should’ve won, dropped catches they never would before, and the consistency? Missing. And a lot of changes rather than backing players. They have played 17 players so far this season.

So… what’s next?

Look, never count CSK out—people have made that mistake before. They love pulling off late-game miracles like it’s written in their contract.

But with other teams peaking at the right time, the margin for error is razor thin. And this time, even the super kings might have to bow out early.

The Verdict?

Chennai Super Kings: The Dethroned Kings? Maybe for now. But dynasties don’t just fade.

Whether this season ends with heartbreak or another chapter of redemption, one thing’s for sure:

If this is the end of an era… well, it’s been one hell of a reign.