India beat Bangladesh by five runs in the nerve-wrecking Super-12 Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday. After the rain played a spoilsport, the targets were revised to 151 runs in 16 overs using Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. However, after the rain break, things worked out in favour of Indian Captain Rohit Sharma-led team. India has now made its way to the top of the table in its group.

Virat Kohli has bagged the player of the match award for his mind-blowing performance in the recently-held India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup. Kohli scored 64 runs (not out) in 44 balls.

Twitter is celebrating India's brilliant performance after the rain break at the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh:

Cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted this:

Quite a thrilling win for #TeamIndia. Their batting was simply brilliant. The attacking approach was good to see. Bangladesh did get off to a good start, but the bowlers kept their nerve and after the rain break, they made a strong comeback under pressure.#INDvBAN — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 2, 2022

Whew that was a tight one! #indvBang never fails to impress. Have to say the rain was a blessing in disguise there. Phenomenal show from arshdeep in the end to keep his cool and a stunning run out from KLR that changed the tide in India s favour. Important win. #T20WorldCup2022 — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) November 2, 2022

There is something special about green jersey that it brings the best out of us. An absolute thriller and an amazing captaincy by Rohit Sharma. #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/vtlVjOD7gf — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 2, 2022

Former cricketers, VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag also reacted to India's World Cup win.

A close game that but the Indian bowlers were magnificent after the rain break backed by some brilliant fielding and a good win for team India. Congratulations @BCCI #IndvsBan pic.twitter.com/dQ2fqnH0AZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 2, 2022

Congratulations on the massive victory #Teamindia What an intense match it was. India got back in the game with a massive bang, huge credit to all players for coming back stronger. Commendable efforts by the Bangladesh team for putting up a tough fight. #INDvsBAN #T20WorldCup2022 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 2, 2022

Many congratulations India on a wonderful win. At the rain break, it was firmly Bangladesh’s game but the bowlers fought back brilliantly and the fielding was special. #IndvsBAN pic.twitter.com/9ukfS3IBem — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 2, 2022

What an unbelievable game. Feel for Bangladesh after the momentum they built in the chase but India held their nerve…in the end. #INDvsBAN #T20worldcup — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 2, 2022

The way India came back after the rain break back was seriously impressive. Under massive pressure their bowlers & fielders delivered. Impossible not to feel for Bangladesh & wonder how things might have panned out if it hadn't rained. Another great game of cricket. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 2, 2022

What a match… Instead of getting off at Dilsukhnagar, I went upto Chaitanyapuri 😂. Such a thrilling contest it was 🔥🔥#INDvsBAN — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 2, 2022

Indian cricket team smashed 184/6 runs and Bangladesh scored 145/6 runs in T20 World Cup match. Cheers to Team India!