India beat Bangladesh by five runs in the nerve-wrecking Super-12 Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday. After the rain played a spoilsport, the targets were revised to 151 runs in 16 overs using Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method. However, after the rain break, things worked out in favour of Indian Captain Rohit Sharma-led team. India has now made its way to the top of the table in its group.
Virat Kohli has bagged the player of the match award for his mind-blowing performance in the recently-held India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup. Kohli scored 64 runs (not out) in 44 balls.
Indian cricket team smashed 184/6 runs and Bangladesh scored 145/6 runs in T20 World Cup match. Cheers to Team India!