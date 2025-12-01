If you heard a mysterious yell echoing across India on Sunday, that was just us and literally crores of cricket fans losing it over that Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir hug in Ranchi. And if your chakras aligned after seeing King Kohli’s 135, same here, our cricket group chats still haven’t recovered. This wasn’t just a win; it was pure Bollywood, complete with the perfect redemption arc, epic centuries, and enough meme material to last until the next World Cup.

Let’s break down the five feels-packed, absolute-banger moments from a night Indian cricket fans won’t forget. Get scrolling, grab tissues (or popcorn), and relive the drama slide by slide.

  1. King Kohli Went Full Vintage, Millennials Wept
    – 37 years old, 135 off 120 balls, Kohli basically told Ranchi, “Koi shaq?”
    – 11 fours, 7 sixes, and a 136-run lifeline with Rohit Sharma to haul India up to 349/8. That’s a record-extending 52nd ODI ton and his 83rd international hundred! If your jaw hit the floor, you weren’t alone.
    – Oh, and South Africa? They nearly chased it till Prasidh Krishna bowled pure nerves in the final over, and Kuldeep Yadav spun some clutch 4/68 action.
    – 37 pe itna cardio? My knees felt sore just watching.
Virat Kohli gets rolling in Ranchi, rolls back years with 52nd ODI ton

Image courtesy Indian Express

  1. The Hug That Broke The Internet (And Maybe Our Grinch Hearts)
    – Iconic: Ex-rivals Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir went from IPL side-eyes to a post-match hug that had even hard-boiled uncles saying, “aww”.
    – NDTV Sports reported, and instantly, videos and stills hit Insta, X, reels, and probably your chachi’s WhatsApp Status too.
    – Context, yaar: After all those IPL fireworks, this was the happy ending we didn’t even know we wanted. And in Dhoni’s Ranchi, emotional damage x nostalgia unlocked.
    – Enemies to hug-mates arc we didn’t know we needed.
Gautam Gambhir hugs Virat Kohli after iconic knock in MS Dhoni's hometown

Image courtesy Cricket Addictor

  1. Numbers That Slap Harder Than A Bouncer
    – Kohli’s 52 ODI tons, let that sink in. Sachin’s record? Surpassed! This is officially the most centuries in a single format’s territory.
    – Ranchi = Kohli’s new lucky charm, media tallies confirmed his average here is cheat code level.
    – South Africa didn’t make it boring; Breetzke (72), Jansen (70), Bosch (67) kept the match spicy until the very end.
    – Excel sheet warriors, this one’s your Super Bowl.
India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's Century, Kuldeep Yadav's Bowling Hands India 17 Run Victory Over South Africa | Outlook India

Image courtesy Outlook India


  1. Post-match Charcha: Kohli’s Roadmap Is ‘ODIs & Chill’
    – Kohli basically told the world, “ODI mein hi swag milega ab!” No Test or T20I comeback yet—he’s choosing one hype train and riding it all the way.
    – At 37, he dropped truth bombs about why recovery windows > YOLO fitness, and why he’s focusing where it matters.
    – TL;DR: Fewer formats, more fireworks. Self-care, but make it centurion-core.



  2. Internet Reactions You’ll Send To The Group Chat
    – The crowd? Standing O + pitch invasion scare, footage broke the internet.
    – SA’s Marco Jansen admitted that once Kohli settles, it’s “near impossible” to stop him.
    – Memes crowned it as ‘Ranchi Rom-Com’ from the coach hug to Kohli’s victory leap, serotonin for all. BRB, saving every angle of that hug for rainy-day feels.


If this is the energy for the rest of the series, popcorn’s ready, and so are we! Tell us: are you team ‘tears of joy’ or team ‘about time’?