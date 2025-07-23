Image courtesy: ESPNcricinfo

Harmanpreet Kaur’s century against England wasn’t just a cricketing flex; it was a loud-and-clear, mic-drop moment. In the heart-pounding series decider, with more pressure than an Indian family WhatsApp group before an exam, Kaur delivered an innings that even had English fans muttering, “Wtf!” Let’s break down what exactly went down and decode why this particular knock is the newest entry in Indian cricket’s highlight reel.

1. The Match That Turned Our Fridays Into Fireworks

Picture this: India chasing a stiff target, pressure so thick you could slice it with a bat (and she did). Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a jaw-dropping 102 off just 84 balls, her seventh ODI century, by the way, and in the process, knocked up a few records. Oh, and she’s now the third Indian woman to cross 4,000 ODI runs and has equaled Mithali Raj’s tally for the second-most ODI centuries. Talk about keeping good company!

2. Kranti Goud – Bowling Goals, Achieved

Just when England thought, “Ab toh jeetenge,” Kranti Goud brought the spice, taking a spectacular 6 wickets for just 52 runs. That’s the BEST figures by any Indian bowler against England, ever. With Goud’s wizardry, she single-handedly curbed England’s chase, leaving them 13 runs short and sealing India’s.

3. Records Broke, Twitter Spoke

This wasn’t just any ton; it shattered records. Harmanpreet became the FIRST visiting batter to score three ODI centuries in England, and this was the quickest of her career too, 100 runs in just 82 balls. Meanwhile, Kranti Goud joined an elite group of Indians with a six-wicket haul in ODIs, showcasing that India’s bowling arsenal is now officially star-studded.

4. This Win Feels Different—Here’s Why

Winning a decider away from home? That’s main character energy! India clinched the series 2-1, and the team’s calm-under-fire is the perfect peak desi underdog storyline. With the world watching, this win boosts the squad’s confidence for upcoming international battles and sends a clear message: give our women’s cricket team a bigger stadium, we’ll fill it with history.

5. Women’s Cricket FTW: The Impact Is Real

Let’s keep it real, these wins do more than just pad stats. Harman and Kranti’s heroics headline a movement inspiring thousands of girls and fans to grab a bat, bowl a doosra, or just dream big. This is not just about one epic match; it’s about widening the spotlight for women’s cricket, showcasing that the team is ready to take on the world, one record at a time.

6. Setting The Bar, Then Raising It

From chasing totals to chasing history, Team India is here rewriting scripts. The collective calm, swagger, and determination shown in this series proves that their “never say never” spirit is the new normal. For fans and future stars, this win is pure, full of ups, downs, and an ending you want to watch on repeat.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational century and Kranti Goud’s bowling masterclass weren’t just numbers in a scorebook; they’re signposts in the breakthrough journey of Indian women’s cricket. As the team keeps breaking stereotypes and smashing records, yeh toh bas shuruaat hai. Are we ready for Indian women’s cricket 2.0?