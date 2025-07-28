Tbh, if you thought cricket was all about leather hitting willow and some polite clapping, welcome to 2025, where even a handshake can break the internet. The 4th Test between India and England at Old Trafford gave us more drama than most reality TV shows. Forget nail-biting finishes; this time, it was all about who shook whose hand and who didn’t. Fasten your seatbelts, ’cause we’re diving deep into #HandshakeGate and why everyone’s either outraged, amused, or secretly taking notes.

1. The Early Draw Offer—Not Today, Stokes!

England captain Ben Stokes, not one to waste time, walked up to Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar with an early handshake, almost like saying, “Chalo, let’s call it a day, boys!” But guess what? The Indian duo, both on the brink of scoring their own Test centuries, shrugged it off like someone ignoring your group project texts. Jadeja and Sundar went on batting, basically telling Stokes, “Aaj kuch toofani karte hain!”.

Image courtesy: Hindustan Times

2. Snub, Part 2: Brook Left Hanging

Not to be left out of the viral moment, England’s Harry Brook stretched out his hand to congratulate Jadeja after his ton. But this moment turned super awkward real quick. Washington Sundar, eyes locked on his milestone, breezed past Brook’s handshake like that one kid dodging high-fives after scoring the winning point in gully cricket. Cue the world’s coldest shoulder.

3. England Were NOT Amused—That Face Says It All

You know that moment when your DMs are left on read? England’s vibes were pretty much that. Ben Stokes was visibly miffed, and the whole English squad looked like someone just told them chips with curry is superior to fish and chips. Stokes even jokingly asked Jadeja if batting against part-timers for a hundred felt good, yeah, the sarcasm was chef’s kiss.

Image courtesy: Cricketnmore

4. Meme-istan Reacts: Twitter Can’t Keep Calm

If you thought desi Twitter would miss this, kya scene hai, bro? The memes flew faster than Shami’s bouncers. From classic “left hanging” GIFs to #HandshakeGate memes comparing the snub to getting ghosted after saying “let’s catch up soon,” the incident straight up broke the Indian and English internet. And like every WhatsApp family group, opinions were split; some said it was peak Indian badassery, while others thought the handshake cold-shoulder was just not cricket.

5. Sportsmanship vs. #MainApnaCareerBanauga Energy

So, are these handshake snubs a breach of the gentleman’s game, or just a new-age flex? Cricket’s old-school vibe preaches gentility, but modern players have milestones to chase, and you can’t fault Washington for wanting his Test century, right? The mind games didn’t just rattle England but sparked dhamaal online too. Because let’s face it: cricket isn’t just about the scoreboard, it’s about those silent power plays nobody talks about.

Game On, Debate On!

Cricket’s got more layers than your guilty-pleasure biryani. The Old Trafford handshake row isn’t just a viral meme fest; it’s a window into how the game is evolving, balancing sportsmanship, personal ambition, and of course, desi jugaad. So, next time you see a missed handshake, just remember: every cold shoulder has a story. But what’s your take?