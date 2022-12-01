And just like Virat Kohli’s million fans all around the globe including Pakistan, the Indian batsman has found a new admirer in Pak pacer Haris Rauf. A month after India vs Pakistan match in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Rauf has opened up about Kohli’s splendid performance in the game.
Rauf recently gave an interview to Pakistani news outlet, Cricwick and spoke about Virat Kohli’s ‘class’ in the World Cup. A video of Rauf praising him is going viral on Twitter.
In the clip posted by a Twitter user, @anubhav_tweets, Haris Rauf can be seen admiring Virat Kohli as he recalls his sixes against him in the 19th over. “World Cup mein jaise usne khela wo uski class hai. Sabko pata hai kis tarah ke woh shots khelta hai (The way he [Kohli] played in the World Cup, that is his class, we all know the types of shots he plays),” Rauf said.
“And the way he hit those sixes, I don’t think any other player can hit a shot like that off my bowling,” the pacer added.
“Agar wo mujhe Dinesh Karthik marta ya Pandya marta tab main hurt hota. Par mujhe Kohli ne maare hue hain toh wo uski ek different class hai (If Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya would’ve hit those sixes, I would’ve been hurt but those came off Kohli’s bat and he is a different class altogether),” he concluded.
“Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli’s sixes against him is the best thing you’ll hear on internet today,” the Twitter user wrote.
Watch the video here:
Rauf was discussing Kohli’s last two mind-blowing sixes against him in the 19th over. This resulted in India’s four-wicket win in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne. Kohli had smashed six 4s and four 6s while remaining unbeaten on 82 runs off 53 balls in the iconic clash.
Virat Kohli is truly the GOAT and Pakistani pacer praising him is the best thing to hear today.