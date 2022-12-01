And just like Virat Kohli’s million fans all around the globe including Pakistan, the Indian batsman has found a new admirer in Pak pacer Haris Rauf. A month after India vs Pakistan match in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Rauf has opened up about Kohli’s splendid performance in the game.

Virat Kohli in India vs Pakistan’s 2022 T20 World Cup. Photo credits: AP

Rauf recently gave an interview to Pakistani news outlet, Cricwick and spoke about Virat Kohli’s ‘class’ in the World Cup. A video of Rauf praising him is going viral on Twitter.

In the clip posted by a Twitter user, @anubhav_tweets, Haris Rauf can be seen admiring Virat Kohli as he recalls his sixes against him in the 19th over. “ World Cup mein jaise usne khela wo uski class hai. Sabko pata hai kis tarah ke woh shots khelta hai (The way he [Kohli] played in the World Cup, that is his class, we all know the types of shots he plays),” Rauf said.

Haris Rauf talking about Virat Kohli in an interview. Photo credits: Crickwick

“And the way he hit those sixes, I don’t think any other player can hit a shot like that off my bowling,” the pacer added.

“Agar wo mujhe Dinesh Karthik marta ya Pandya marta tab main hurt hota. Par mujhe Kohli ne maare hue hain toh wo uski ek different class hai (If Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya would’ve hit those sixes, I would’ve been hurt but those came off Kohli’s bat and he is a different class altogether),” he concluded.

“Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli’s sixes against him is the best thing you’ll hear on internet today,” the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video here:

Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli's sixes against him is the best thing you'll hear on internet today pic.twitter.com/67IlV5tuCo — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) November 30, 2022

Twitterati are loving this:

Harry is still a fan boy, most of the current lot is. https://t.co/W1jsLopuQN — Mohammad Mudasir (@Icancerian) December 1, 2022

Full respect for Pakistani players. The way they treat @imVkohli with so much honesty and love is gold❤️ https://t.co/5HpBnlyZFr — Abhinay Jain (@AbhinayJain6) December 1, 2022

Class recognises class https://t.co/js5KJOIwSf — Talha Ahmad (@unorthodoxtalha) November 30, 2022

This is called Grace 👍🏻 👏 https://t.co/N20QweCRLM — Sajjad Naqvi (@msajjadnaqvi) November 30, 2022

This is very sporting. Those 2 sixes were unreal, probably we will be talking about it for years to come @HarisRauf14 @imVkohli ❤️ https://t.co/7l7CA6nanh — Self obsessed kutta (@gibrannoorani) November 30, 2022

The respect kohli gets from these current generation pakistan player is unbelievable.. even sachin couldn't get this much respect in his entire career. https://t.co/ktgiXZbqB9 — Tuhin Subhra (@tuhin_subhra) December 1, 2022

Most honest opinion well done bro https://t.co/xHvsI5Qlv9 — Jayank thakkar (@jayank7) December 1, 2022

Kudos to haris for being so chill, mein hoti tou ball mou pe phek deti https://t.co/XMNrsmhHhV — deena | BABAR STAN ACC (@notyourpudina) November 30, 2022

the fact that Indians biggest achievement was those two sixes in the world cup says a lot https://t.co/Xk2yFVffIy — farwa (@batnballl) November 30, 2022

It requires a BIG heart to say this. @HarisRauf14 https://t.co/5E5PuWQbKl — Bhot Hard 🇮🇳 (@Bhot_Haard) November 30, 2022

@imVkohli such is the player that even the bowler feels blessed to get smacked by him. ❤️ https://t.co/aTvbpjc5OU — Mr. Anonymous (@anonymousjee) November 30, 2022

Pakistanis love Virat because of the rough & tough style of play, chasing (their envy, because their own have historically failed it) wearing the heart on his sleeves.. it would be sad if he never happens to revisit Lahore, Karachi and these places and bat in front of them. https://t.co/XHphFpeyob — KASHISH (@crickashish217) December 1, 2022

Rauf was discussing Kohli’s last two mind-blowing sixes against him in the 19th over. This resulted in India’s four-wicket win in the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan in Melbourne. Kohli had smashed six 4s and four 6s while remaining unbeaten on 82 runs off 53 balls in the iconic clash.

Virat Kohli is truly the GOAT and Pakistani pacer praising him is the best thing to hear today.