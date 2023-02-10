India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday had a successful return on Day 1 of the First Test against Australia in Nagpur after recovering from his knee injury. Jadeja’s innings were the highlight of the day as he sent five Australian batters back to the pavilion including Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. There has been discussions over much-debated pitch in Nagpur over how India prepared a turning track for visiting batters during the recently held match and won the opening day.

Amidst this, an old video of Ravindra Jadeja talking about a pitch after the 2016 Test match against New Zealand held in Kanpur has resurfaced on Twitter. The moment is hilarious AF.

Source: ESPN/Twitter

The video posted by a Twitter user, @RSingh6969a, shows Jadeja discussing what happens when visiting batters witness turning tracks in India and then escaping a foot-in-the-mouth situation during a press conference. When asked about breaking a strong partnership between New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Tom Latham in the 2016 Test, he said, “ Kahin na kahin to aisa lag raha tha ki turning track pe partnership break hone ke baad, naya batsman koi bhi jayega toh uske liye footmarks dekh ke udhar hi unki…“. Jadeja paused, chuckled, and then continued saying, “…matlab…woh…udhar hi woh thoda ghabra jayega ki itne footmarks samne hai. Wo ekdum hi confidently defend nahi kar payenge.”

The reporters were left in splits.

Watch how Ravindra Jadeja had almost used a cuss word here:

Let’s see how netizens are reacting to it:

Jadeja is all of us in our uncensored vs corporate lives 😂 https://t.co/1FbqKLcGMr — Vinod Sompalli (@VinodSompalli) February 10, 2023

Was searching for this. Finally found it 😀 https://t.co/9SfyJoC46u — 𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 (@ps26_11) February 10, 2023

While a Twitter user gave a hint, a few of them completed the sentence.

Starts with an F and ends with a T 🙊 https://t.co/l8ZoM4khu9 — Pratik Karmakar (@PratKar) February 9, 2023

The pause said it all 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AbCls6nL8N — Chal Apne Baap Ko Mat Sikha (@madaddie24) February 10, 2023

Say it jaddu say it https://t.co/3WqoyeUp7W — Amit Xcheck Malviya (@Raven_krishna) February 9, 2023

😂 unki I mean woh ghubra jaate hai https://t.co/RHUOiZoKyz — CrickLife 💙 tick (@Crick4Life) February 9, 2023