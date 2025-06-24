

New Record, Who Dis?

Pant just made history, people! By smashing 2500 Test runs in only 62 innings, he broke MS Dhoni’s previous record of 69 innings. He’s also the first Indian wicketkeeper ever to hit this milestone in under 65 innings. Aggressive batting, fearless shot selection, and pure dhamaal energy. Pant’s style is the new benchmark for Indian wicketkeepers.





Crash, Comeback, Century – The Pant Trilogy

If Bollywood’s scriptwriters need inspiration, Pant’s life is basically a blockbuster. After a terrifying car crash in December 2022 that had us clutching our hearts, Rishabh fought back through surgeries and doubt. And what does he do on his comeback? Scores a solid century against Bangladesh in September 2024. His resilience shouts, ‘Yeh banda solid hai’!





Legends? Pant Just Hit Fast Forward

Beating records comes as easy to Pant as scrolling reels for us. Remember his jaw-dropping 29-ball fifty in Australia? Fastest by a visiting batter in the land of kangaroos, btw. Plus, he’s leapfrogged Dhoni’s record for most Test hundreds by an Indian wicketkeeper.





Pant Effect: Team India Ka Game Changer

You know that friend who joins your game and suddenly the whole vibe changes? That’s Pant for Team India. His aggressive batting flips tense games on their heads, and his double dhamaka as keeper and top-order batter gives India tactical superpowers. When Pant’s on fire, opponents are basically looking for aspirin, yaar.

