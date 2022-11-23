Kerala skipper Sanju Viswanath Samson, who leads Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has been grabbing headlines on the internet amid the T20 International tournament. Reason? His high demand to be included in Team India for the ongoing series.

A clip of Sanju Samson acing his ‘no-look sixes’ game caught our attention on Twitter this morning. It has made everyone wonder why he hasn’t been given a chance to showcase his skills in T20I.

…and the 2022 World Cup for which India couldn’t bring home the trophy.

The video posted by a Twitter user, @Anubhavshahi48, shows Samson smashing several no-look sixes shots with great confidence in the open nets.

“Sanju Samson ‘No Look’ sixes in the open nets,” the Twitter user wrote.

Sanju Samson 'No Look' sixes in the open nets #NZvINDonPrime pic.twitter.com/VzcDdUFXwo — Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) November 17, 2022

What else Sanju Samson needs to do play in T20I format — Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) November 20, 2022

Surprises me that he was not in WC squad — Rahats (@Rahats29) November 22, 2022

Team management is also playing no look game with samson. 😑 — ভেতো বাঙালি (@AsifIqb71030020) November 22, 2022

It will be disgrace if doesnt play at no.3 today ahead of iyer !! — parthhhh (@Sportify07) November 18, 2022

The complete round bat swing



Uff, very few batters in the world with that sort of finesse.



Love to see it!! https://t.co/n0vvazkqZm — Siddhant (@CricSidd) November 22, 2022

The official Twitter handle of BCCI had also posted a video of Samson hitting no-look sixes while practicing in the nets ahead of India vs New Zealand T20I match.

Those no look sixes by Sanju Samson 😍😍😍😍💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/612w4FbONc — A R N A V🏏 (@Cricket_Arnav) November 17, 2022

Sanju Samson with NO LOOK shots 🥵🔥👌#SanjuSamson https://t.co/NkdC5znUFi — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) November 17, 2022

Sanju baba love you 😘❤️❤️😘 — Pappu ram meena (@Pappura74911312) November 17, 2022

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wishes to witness Sanju Samson in the 3rd T20I, reported India Today. Here’s what Karthik was quoted by Cricbuzz as saying:

“India can bring in Samson as he will be well-suited to the conditions because he likes playing fast bowling and is a good player of short-pitched bowling. I would love to see Samson instead of Suryakumar Yadav.” DINESH KARTHIK

Former coach Ravi Shastri also stressed on Samson to be included in the Team India’s squad for the ongoing tournament saying, “Give him a chance. Give him 10 matches…”

“Look for other youngsters like Sanju Samson… do na chance. 10 match do usko. Aisa nahin ki do match khelaya and phir nikala. Baithao dusre logon ko. Do 10 match. Phir dekhna 10 match ke baad, decide karo ki aur opportunty dena hai ki nahin.“ RAVI SHASTRI

Give him 10 games in a row. Don't drop him after just two games. Make others sit out and play Samson for 10 games – Shastri



Only if BCCI had appointed someone like Shastri as coach…..wait… pic.twitter.com/bC2I8kIhm5 — ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) November 19, 2022

Hardik Pandya’s led Team India locked horns with New Zealand’s in the third and final T20I at McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday. The match ended with a tie and India won the series 1-0.

Coming back to Sanju Samson, not including him in the World Cup team was definitely an opportunity missed. Wake up, Team India.