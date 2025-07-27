IND vs ENG: First time in 55 years! Shubman Gill, KL Rahul script history for India in Test cricket

Cricket fans, brace yourselves! Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have just pulled off a historic feat that’s got everyone talking. In the latest Test against England, this dynamic duo achieved something no Indian pair has done in 55 years. The records? Broken. History? Rewritten. Buckle up as we bring you all the spicy details!

1. Double Trouble: Both Gill and Rahul Cross 500 Runs in the Series

Yaar, iss level pe consistency dekh kar toh Sunil Gavaskar bhi proud honge. Shubman Gill (697 runs, two centuries, and a double ton) and KL Rahul (508 runs, one century) both crossed the 500-run mark in the same away Test series, something no Indian duo had done since Gavaskar and Sardesai told England “not today” in 1970-71. It’s the kinda stat you read twice just to confirm it’s real!

2. Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Innings at Edgbaston

Arey bhai, agar cricket mein Mount Everest hai, toh Gill ne Edgbaston pe chadhai kar li! Scoring 269 in the first innings and an unbeaten 161 in the second, Gill racked up a total of 430 runs in a single Test match. Yes, 430 runs shattering Gavaskar’s 54-year-old record! Only four other players in Test history have ever pulled off a 400+ match haul. Legend status: unlocked.

Image courtesy: CricTracker

3. KL Rahul’s Consistency Shines Through

You know how everyone’s got that one friend jo hamesha sambhal leta hai party ko? For Team India, that’s KL Rahul. He’s the first Indian opener in 46 years to hit 500+ runs in an away Test series, solidifying his spot as the dependable opener, rain or shine. Rahul ki technique aur timing ne opposition bowlers ko ‘lag gayi’ zone mein daal diya.

Image courtesy: Firstpost

4. The Partnership That Turned the Tide

India at 0/2? Twitter pe memes, WhatsApp pe panic. Enter Gill and Rahul, dropping a 174-run rescue mission, the highest partnership EVER after a team’s lost 2 wickets for zero! Talk about clutch performances, yeh toh asli ‘main hoon na’ moment tha. That partnership didn’t just save innings, it saved faith.

5. Social Media Erupts Over Gill and Rahul’s Heroics

Desi Twitter went bonkers, Insta stories blew up, and even your dad’s cricket WhatsApp group dropped #GillRahulSupremacy memes. Feeds full of praise, stat drops, and memes ke saath, fans everywhere basked in nostalgia and hype. Bas, cricket fandom ka festival tha yeh!

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have not just played cricket, they’ve written their own epic saga, breaking records and winning hearts.